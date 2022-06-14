Triad foreclosure rate remains on upward trend in May

The Winston-Salem metro area had a more than threefold increase in foreclosure filings during May, although the number is still fairly low on a historical basis, according to an Attom Data Solutions report released Tuesday.

Attom, a national real-estate research firm, listed the five-county area with 71 filings for May, which is up 317% from 17 a year ago and up 29.1% from 55 in April.

Forsyth County, as is typical, had the most in the area, with 45 in May. Stokes County followed with 10, Davidson County with eight, Davie County with five and Yadkin County with three.

By comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA had 284 filings for all of 2021.

Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 103 filings in May, up 586% from 15 a year ago and up 19.8% from 86 in April.

Guilford County, also as typical, had the most at 63, followed by Randolph County at 25 and Rockingham County at 15.

The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 354 filings for all of 2021.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”

The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.

Until recently, most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

For the 10-county Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro, there were 257 filings in May, compared with 221 in April and 51 a year ago.

For the four-county Durham-Chapel Hill metro, there were 34 filings in May, compared with 33 in April and nine a year ago.

For the three-county Raleigh-Cary metro, there were 99 filings in May, compared with 77 in April and 11 a year ago.

“While there’s some volatility in the monthly numbers, foreclosure activity overall is continuing its slow, steady climb back to normal after two years of government intervention led to historically low levels of defaults,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom.

“But, with inflation now at a 41-year high, and runaway prices on necessities like food and gasoline, we may see foreclosure activity ramp up a little faster than most forecasts suggest.”

Sharga said the May analysis determined there were almost 10 times more foreclosure starts than foreclosure completions.

“This suggests that financially distressed borrowers may be finding ways to avoid losing their home to a foreclosure sale," he said.

CoreLogic report

National real-estate research firm CoreLogic reported Tuesday that the percentage of Winston-Salem area homeowners late on their mortgage payments dropped during March.

The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.

The delinquency rate was 3.2% in March for the Winston-Salem area, compared with 4% in February and 5.2% in March 2021.

The most recent high mark for the Winston-Salem MSA was 7.3% in January 2016.

The delinquency rate was unchanged for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due at 1.6%, compared with 3.6% a year ago.

Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.

For the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 3.2%, compared with 3.9% in February and 5.5% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 1.6%, down from 1.7% in February and from 3.9% a year ago.

Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.

For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord Hill MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.4%, compared with 4.5% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 1.2%, down from 3.2% a year ago.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.1%, compared with 3.8% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 1.1%, down from 2.7% a year ago.

For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 1.8%, compared with 3.6% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 0.9%, down from 2.6% a year ago.

“The share of borrowers in any stage of delinquency was at an all-time low in the first quarter of 2022,” said Molly Boesel, principal economist at CoreLogic.

“However, more than one-third of delinquent mortgages remain six months or more past due on their payments.

"While we may see an uptick in distressed sales over the coming year, historic home equity gains should keep these sales from reaching elevated levels.”

