Triad foreclosures filings finish 2021 down 50%

The Winston-Salem metro area finished with a 51% year-over-year decline in foreclosure filings for 2021, according to an Attom Data Solutions report timed for release Thursday.
Attom, a national real-estate research firm, listed the five-county area with 284 filings for 2021.
Forsyth County had the most at 167, followed by Davidson County with 68, Davie County with 18, Stokes County with 16 and Yadkin County with 15.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 354 filings for 2021, down 50.3% from 2020.
Guilford County had 235 filings in November, followed by Rockingham County with 62 and Randolph County with 57.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.” The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.
Until recently, most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.
For the 10-county Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro, there were 927 filings in 2021, down 52.5% from 2020.
For the four-county Durham-Chapel Hill metro, there were 179 filings in 2021, down 28.4 % from 2020.
For the three-county Raleigh-Cary metro, there were 319 filings in 2021, down 58.1% from 2020.
“The COVID-19 foreclosure tsunami that some people had anticipated is clearly not happening,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president at Attom affiliate RealtyTrac. “Government and mortgage industry efforts have prevented millions of unnecessary foreclosures.
“While it’s likely that we’ll see a slight increase in the first quarter, we probably won’t see foreclosure activity back to normal levels before the end of 2022.”
Sharga said that homeowners “have a record amount of equity — over $23 trillion — and over 87% of homeowners in foreclosure have positive equity.
“This means that most borrowers will have an opportunity to sell their house at a profit, rather than lose everything to a foreclosure auction.”
