Triad foreclosures filings finish 2021 down 50%

The Winston-Salem metro area finished with a 51% year-over-year decline in foreclosure filings for 2021, according to an Attom Data Solutions report timed for release Thursday.

Attom, a national real-estate research firm, listed the five-county area with 284 filings for 2021.

Forsyth County had the most at 167, followed by Davidson County with 68, Davie County with 18, Stokes County with 16 and Yadkin County with 15.

Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 354 filings for 2021, down 50.3% from 2020.

Guilford County had 235 filings in November, followed by Rockingham County with 62 and Randolph County with 57.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.” The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.

Until recently, most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.