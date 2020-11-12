Triad foreclosures remain sharply down due to pause by lenders

The Charlotte area had 88 filings in October, down from 602 a year ago, but up from 61 in September.

The Durham-Chapel Hill area had 17 filings, down from 80 a year ago, but up from 11 in September.

The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 38 filings, down from 202 a year ago, but up from 16 in September.

Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence.

Attom also released this week its latest report on how opportunity zones, which debuted in May 2018, are affecting housing markets in certain urban areas.

Opportunity zones are economically distressed census tracts qualified to receive private investments through a new vehicle known as opportunity funds. The goal is connecting those tracts with investors, offering tax credits and other tax incentives to get investors involved.

All but one of the 11 Forsyth tracts are in the central part of Winston-Salem. They account for more than 25,000 residents. They are among 47 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, and 252 statewide.

The two Forsyth tracts reviewed by Attom for the third quarter are: