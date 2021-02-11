Triad foreclosures remained near record lows during January

Foreclosures at near-historic low levels continued in the Triad during January as lenders remain on pause on most proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions reported Thursday a slight increase in foreclosures from December.

Attom said the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area had 16 foreclosure filings in January, down 90% from a year ago, but up from 14 in December.

By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 23 filings in January, also down 90% from a year ago and unchanged from December.

Overall, foreclosure filings plummeted to at least a 15-year low nationally during 2020.

Most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

However, Attom analysts have warned there could be substantial unleashing of foreclosure filings accompanying an economic recovery this year.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”