Triad gains $2.6 million in NC rural infrastructure grant funds

The Triad is the recipient of 11 of the latest 15 grants from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority to local governments that are worth a combined $2.64 million.

The largest of the Triad grants was $825,000 to Thomasville to assist the city in providing a sewer extension for the planned $350 million Nucor Corp. steel manufacturing plant off U.S. 64 between I-85 and N.C. 109.

The steel manufacturer is projected to create at least 180 jobs between 2023 and 2025. The average annual wage at the Nucor facility would be $99,660, which is more than double the Davidson annual average wage of $45,170.

“These Rural Infrastructure grants attract new, innovative businesses, allow existing businesses to expand, support health care, and bolster water and sewer service in our rural communities,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

“All of these investments are key ingredients in creating and sustaining a strong, resilient economy.”

Davidson County received the next largest grant at $320,000 that will be used toward a 65,000-square-foot expansion of a building in Lexington that is occupied by McIntyre Manufacturing Group.

The company is a manufacturer of custom point-of-purchase displays, floor displays, store fixtures and components, specializing in displays at big-box stores. The project is expected to create 40 jobs with a $6.63 million capital investment.

A $140,156 grant goes to Davidson to help provide water and sewer infrastructure for a 70,000-square-foot mixed use hangar, shop and office facility constructed by Sky Aircraft Maintenance at Davidson County Airport in Lexington.

The company, a subsidiary of Atlantic Jet Partners LLC, operates at the airport as a full-service aircraft maintenance operation. The project is expected to create 36 jobs with a capital investment of $12.5 million.

A $60,000 grant to Davidson is to help with the 10,000-square-foot expansion of a building in Lexington occupied by Printcraft Inc.

The company specializes in the production of tags and labels, such as garment bag tags. The project is expected to create 15 jobs and a capital investment of $721,916.

A $50,000 grant provided to Lexington toward the 120,000-square-foot expansion of a building in Lexington occupied by Border Concept Inc., a manufacturer of lawn and gardening products. The project is expected to create 10 jobs with a capital investment of $8.5 m

The other Triad projects involve:

* A $300,000 grant to Greensboro to support the reuse of an 8,200-square-foot building in Greensboro that will serve as a new location for ChenMed LLC, a primary care provider specializing in senior adult care. This project is expected to create 30 jobs with a capital investment of $1.04 million.

* A $300,000 grant to High Point to support the reuse of a 13,219-square-foot building in High Point that also will serve as a new location for ChenMed LLC. This project is expected to create 30 jobs with a capital investment of $1.68 million.

* A $300,000 grant to Burlington to support the reuse of a vacant, 10,000-square-foot building, also to serve as a new location for ChenMed LLC. This project is expected to create 30 jobs with a capital investment of $1.25 million.

* A $140,000 grant to Randolph County to support the 9,600-square-foot expansion of a building in Ramseur occupied by Kraftsman Inc. The project is expected to create 20 jobs with a capital investment of $250,063.

* A $120,000 grant to Burlington to support the reuse of a 34,425-square-foot building by National OnDemand Inc. The project is expected to create 15 jobs with a capital investment of $1.3 million.

* An $85,000 grant to Archdale to support the renovation of a 58,101-square-foot building By Aeolus Filter Corp. The project is expected to create 17 jobs with a capital investment of $1.73 million.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.