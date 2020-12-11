Triad gains nearly $4 million in state rural grant funding

The N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority said Thursday it has approved providing a combined $3.94 million in grant funding to several Triad government entities to assist 12 economic-development projects.

Forsyth County received $130,000 toward the re-use of a vacant 65,000-square-foot building in Winston-Salem by Addiction Recovery Care Association Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides drug and alcohol treatment services.

The group expects to create 13 jobs and spend $1.13 million in capital investments on the project.

The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation posted on Oct. 8 that it had given three conditional certificate-of-need approvals to Addiction Recovery Care involving the transfer of a series of treatment beds.

The group plans to shift up to 36 existing adult chemical dependency treatment beds from its facility at 1931 Union Cross Road to 5580 Sturmer Park Circle. It also gained conditional approval to move 24 detox-only beds to the same site. The Sturmer Park property is owned by Forsyth County and previously operated as a nursing home.

The group also gained conditional approval to add 32 adult chemical dependency beds to an undesignated site.

Rockingham County received three grants from the authority.