Triad gains nearly $4 million in state rural grant funding

The N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority said Thursday it has approved providing a combined $3.94 million in grant funding to several Triad government entities to assist 12 economic-development projects.
Forsyth County received $130,000 toward the re-use of a vacant 65,000-square-foot building in Winston-Salem by Addiction Recovery Care Association Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides drug and alcohol treatment services.
The group expects to create 13 jobs and spend $1.13 million in capital investments on the project.
The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation posted on Oct. 8 that it had given three conditional certificate-of-need approvals to Addiction Recovery Care involving the transfer of a series of treatment beds.
The group plans to shift up to 36 existing adult chemical dependency treatment beds from its facility at 1931 Union Cross Road to 5580 Sturmer Park Circle. It also gained conditional approval to move 24 detox-only beds to the same site. The Sturmer Park property is owned by Forsyth County and previously operated as a nursing home.
The group also gained conditional approval to add 32 adult chemical dependency beds to an undesignated site.
Rockingham County received three grants from the authority.
The largest Rockingham grant, a community development block grant worth $2 million, is for the planned $450 million project involving Nestlé Purina PetCare Co. renovating the former MillerCoors manufacturing campus in Eden.
Purina said it will create up to 300 jobs with the pet-food manufacturing facility that is projected to open in 2022.
The Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. expansion project in Mayodan, announced Dec. 7, will benefit from a $500,000 grant to the county. The project involves renovating a 250,000-square-foot plant. The company has pledged adding 60 jobs and spending $10.3 million on capital investments.
The third Rockingham grant involving $200,000 toward Blow Molded Solutions LLC renovating an 188,000-square-foot building in Mayodan. The company is a custom blow molder for the recreation, agricultural, large truck, construction and consumer markets. It has pledged to create 28 jobs and spending $1.68 million on capital investments.
Eden received a $100,000 grant toward the renovation of an 111,693-square-foot building that will have Night Owl National Contractors Inc. at the occupant. The company is a commercially licensed general contractor providing interior and exterior renovation, restoration and construction services. It plans to create 18 jobs and spend $1.56 million on capital investments.
There were two grants involving Davidson County.
Thomasville received a $300,000 grant toward the expansion of a building occupied by Whitewood Industries Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of solid wood, ready-to-finish furniture.
Whitewood has expanded operations to produce personal protective apparel, and plans to add 80,000 square feet to its facility. The company has committed to creating 39 jobs and spending $4.65 million on capital investments.
Davidson County gained a $125,000 grant toward the renovation of a 108,891-square-foot building in Lexington by BMK Americas LLC. The company supplies surface coated films for the laminate flooring industry. It plans to add a production line, creating 25 jobs and spending $787,750 on capital investments.
Yadkin County received a $288,375 grant to be used to extend water service to a site in Yadkinville where Advantage Machinery Services is adding an 80,000-square-foot facility. The company specializes in industrial machinery and equipment installation, relocations and short-term storage.
Mount Airy gained a $45,000 grant toward renovating a 215,019-square-foot building for Texwipe, a manufacturer of contamination control supplies and critical cleaning products. The company plans to create 33 jobs and make $234,940 in capital investment tied directly to the grant.
A $250,000 grant will go toward the renovation of a 294,394-square-foot building in Gibsonville for a warehouse for Riverside Furniture Corp. It plans to create 50 new jobs with a $5.4 million capital investment.
Randolph County received a $90,000 grant toward renovating a 42,000-square-foot building in the Randolph section of south High Point. Platinum Collection Furniture pledges to create 15 jobs and spend $1.09 million on capital investments.
Asheboro received two $100,000 grants. The first goes toward renovating a 60,628-square-foot building for Sedia Systems Inc., which pledges to create nine jobs and spend $900,000 on capital investments. The second is toward a 44,000-square-foot building expansion for StarPet Inc., which commits to adding 11 jobs and spending $17.3 million on capital investments.
