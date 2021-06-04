 Skip to main content
Triad group buys 207-acre property in Lexington
Triad group buys 207-acre property in Lexington

A Lexington group has spent $935,500 to purchase a 207.83-acre tract in the Boone township area, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The property is off Clark Road.

The buyer is YVF LLC, while the seller is Yadkin Valley Farms Inc. of Elk Creek.

