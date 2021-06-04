Triad group buys 207-acre property in Lexington

A Lexington group has spent $935,500 to purchase a 207.83-acre tract in the Boone township area, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The property is off Clark Road.
The buyer is YVF LLC, while the seller is Yadkin Valley Farms Inc. of Elk Creek.
Richard Craver
