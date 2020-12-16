 Skip to main content
Triad group launches COVID-19 recovery loan program
The Piedmont Triad Regional Development Corp. said Wednesday it has launched the Lights-On COVID recovery loan program for up to $50,000.

The program is focused on supporting small- to mid-sized businesses in the Triad area whose revenue has been impacted by the pandemic.

The format is interest-free, five-year, non-forgivable loans, with emphasis on downtown and agricultural businesses that can provide proof of hardship.

Eligible businesses can apply to borrow from $2,500 to $50,000.

Funds are intended for use as working capital to help with rent, utilities and payroll and more during shutdown and reopening.

For more information, go to https://www.ptrc.org/about/advanced-components/micro-loan-microsite, or email microloan@ptrc.org.

Richard Craver

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

