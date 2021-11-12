Triad groups among recipients of NC Idea grants

NC Idea, a private foundation advocating for entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment, said Friday that it has awarded more than $1.1 million in grants for its 2021 Ecosystem Summit.

Among the business recipients of a $50,000 grant was Beam Dynamics LLC of Winston-Salem.

The company debuted in October its first product, titled “BeamOn,” as part of its platform to the media & entertainment industry. The platform allows broadcasters “to see a comprehensive overview of the technology used across studios, control rooms, electronic news gathering and information technology infrastructure.”

There also were partnerships formed with six Triad groups under the regional impact grant initiative: Davidson County Community College Small Business Center; Flywheel Foundation; Hustle Winston-Salem; the city of Lexington; the city of Thomasville; and Venture Asheboro.

Those grants are available to NC Idea Ecosystem or Engage partners, which serve as the lead grantees

The solicitation required at least two organizations to collaborate on a program supporting entrepreneurs building scalable businesses, focusing on a specific region of their choosing.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.