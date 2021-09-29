 Skip to main content
Triad groups gain $25,000 Duke Energy revitalization grant
Six Triad nonprofit economic groups have each received a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Hometown Revitalization Grant program.

The groups are Davie Community Foundation, Downtown North Wilkesboro Partnership, Eden Downtown Development, Gibsonville Garden Railroad, Reidsville Downtown Corp. and Surry County Economic Development Partnership.

The nonprofits are required to establish a small-business support microgrant program to deploy the funding within their local community.

Microgrants may range from $500 to $2,500 per individual business with fewer than 50 employees.

