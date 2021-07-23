Triad Harley Davidson property sold for $3.3 million

The property location of Riding High Harley Davidson in High Point has been sold for $3.3 million to a High Point group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 8.53-acre property is at 3036 N.C. 68 South.
The buyer is Dragon Property Investments LLC, while the seller is Burgio 68 LLC.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
