Triad Harley Davidson property sold for $3.3 million
The property location of Riding High Harley Davidson in High Point has been sold for $3.3 million to a High Point group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 8.53-acre property is at 3036 N.C. 68 South.

The buyer is Dragon Property Investments LLC, while the seller is Burgio 68 LLC.

