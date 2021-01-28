Triad has five companies with perfect scores on Corporate Equality Index.

“Working toward equality is an ever-evolving process, and we can never rest on our laurels," Betty Temple, the law firm's chairwoman and chief executive, said in a statement.

"But, I think being named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for seven straight years shows that Womble Bond Dickinson has worked hard to make respect for all a cornerstone of our workplace culture."

Other corporations and law firms with a major Triad presence with a 100 score included: Amazon, American Airlines, Duke Energy, Food Lion, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant Group, Lowe's Cos. Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Truist received a 100 score for the ninth consecutive year.

"We know that living out our purpose — to inspire and build better lives and communities — begins by ensuring equality and inclusivity for all of our teammates," Kim Moore-Wright, Truist's chief human resources officer and co-executive sponsor of the bank's PRIDE business resource group.

"We back these beliefs with equitable actions through our policies and programs, as well as an extensive benefits package available to all Truist teammates."