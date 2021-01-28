Triad has five companies with perfect scores on Corporate Equality Index.

Four corporations and one law firm based in the Triad received perfect grades for their policies in protecting LGBTQ workers, according to an annual equality index released Thursday.
The report by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation had 31 North Carolina-based companies participate in the Corporate Equality Index survey, along with 1,142 overall. The index has been published since 2002.
The index score is based on public policies addressing four categories: non-discrimination policies; equitable employment benefits; supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility; and responsible citizenship.
Getting the top score of 100 in the Triad were LabCorp of America Holdings, Quaintance-Weaver Management LLC, Replacements Ltd., Reynolds American Inc. and the law firm Womble Bond Dickinson.
Replacements was founded by Bob Page, a gay-rights advocate.
“Across every aspect of our business, we boldly embrace diversity as a key pillar of our ethos,” said Guy Meldrum, Reynolds' president and chief executive.
“Our organization is rich with talent, and everyone is encouraged to be their authentic selves as we work to build A Better Tomorrow.”
Womble Bond Dickinson received a 100 score for the seventh consecutive year.
“Working toward equality is an ever-evolving process, and we can never rest on our laurels," Betty Temple, the law firm's chairwoman and chief executive, said in a statement.
"But, I think being named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for seven straight years shows that Womble Bond Dickinson has worked hard to make respect for all a cornerstone of our workplace culture."
Other corporations and law firms with a major Triad presence with a 100 score included: Amazon, American Airlines, Duke Energy, Food Lion, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant Group, Lowe's Cos. Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co.
Truist received a 100 score for the ninth consecutive year.
"We know that living out our purpose — to inspire and build better lives and communities — begins by ensuring equality and inclusivity for all of our teammates," Kim Moore-Wright, Truist's chief human resources officer and co-executive sponsor of the bank's PRIDE business resource group.
"We back these beliefs with equitable actions through our policies and programs, as well as an extensive benefits package available to all Truist teammates."
The HRC may be most recognized locally for its N.C. House Bill 2 repeal efforts in 2016 and 2017.
House Bill 142, a compromise reached between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders, did away in March 2017 with the requirement that people use restrooms, locker rooms and showers that correspond with the gender listed on their birth certificates.
“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, HRC's president.
“This year has shown us that tools, like the CEI, are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace.
"But, also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways."
