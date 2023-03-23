The Atrium/The Respite Center is requesting state certificate-of-need approval to open two six-bed group homes on the same site in Winston-Salem, according to a N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation posting Thursday.

The groups propose spending $2 million on the addition. The site was not identified in the posting.

Ten of the beds would be relocated from The Arches in Winston-Salem, while the remaining two would be transferred from another The Atrium/The Respite Center facility.

BMA of South Greensboro and BMA of Southwest Greensboro separately are requesting permission to add dialysis stations.

BMA of South Greensboro wants to spend $15,000 to add four stations for a total of up to 58 at the site.

BMA of Southwest Greensboro plans to spend $7,500 to add two stations for no more than 35 at the site.