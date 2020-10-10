Triad health-care systems' deals take on corporate world strategies

Each move has sent shock waves in the Triad considering Cone, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist are among the region's largest employers at more than 13,000 for Cone, more than 8,500 for Novant in the Triad and more than 13,000 for Wake Forest Baptist.

Meanwhile, Atrium has more than 55,000 employees and Sentara more than 30,000.

Because Atrium and Sentara do not have facilities in the Triad, there is little overlap when it comes to health-care provider jobs.

However, economists say it is likely there will be a local reduction in administrative and back-office jobs as is customary in large acquisitions as the new owner looks to reduce expenses.

Big changes

With the Wake Forest Baptist-Atrium news, all of a sudden two of the Triad's largest businesses and employers are or will be controlled by outside entities, not unlike recent ownership changes involving Reynolds American Inc., Collins Aerospace Inc., Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. and Primo Water Corp.

The moves are stunning in part because there was the perception that Cone, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist would be immune to being acquired by a larger health-care system.