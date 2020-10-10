Triad health-care systems' deals take on corporate world strategies

The Triad's three major not-for-profit health-care systems have taken a page from the corporate world in the past two months.
Particularly, the chapter on grow or grow stagnate.
On Friday, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center tied its immediate present and future to Atrium Health in a "strategic combination" that includes a long-sought medical school in Charlotte opening likely in 2022, and new investment in Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem. The transaction was effective immediately.
Business NC magazine reported that the merged systems are forming a potentially $13 billion institution.
Novant Health Inc. has pledged to spend $5.3 billion via acquiring New Hanover Regional Medical Center, which gained final approval Oct. 5 from the New Hanover Board of Commissioners. The deal, which requires the approval of the state Attorney General's Office, could be completed as soon as early 2021.
On Aug. 12, Cone agreed to merge with Sentara Healthcare of Norfolk, Va., also trading independence for the benefits of a larger umbrella. Cone and its Greensboro facilities would serve as a regional hub for Sentara.
The systems said the merger is expected to close by mid-2021. It's expected that it could take until mid-2023 to fully combine and integrate the operations.
Each move has sent shock waves in the Triad considering Cone, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist are among the region's largest employers at more than 13,000 for Cone, more than 8,500 for Novant in the Triad and more than 13,000 for Wake Forest Baptist.
Meanwhile, Atrium has more than 55,000 employees and Sentara more than 30,000.
Because Atrium and Sentara do not have facilities in the Triad, there is little overlap when it comes to health-care provider jobs.
However, economists say it is likely there will be a local reduction in administrative and back-office jobs as is customary in large acquisitions as the new owner looks to reduce expenses.
Big changes
With the Wake Forest Baptist-Atrium news, all of a sudden two of the Triad's largest businesses and employers are or will be controlled by outside entities, not unlike recent ownership changes involving Reynolds American Inc., Collins Aerospace Inc., Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. and Primo Water Corp.
The moves are stunning in part because there was the perception that Cone, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist would be immune to being acquired by a larger health-care system.
That's even though there have been rumblings in Charlotte and Winston-Salem for more than a decade about a Wake Forest Baptist combination with then-Carolinas Health Care and now Atrium, tied foremost to the Wake Forest School of Medicine.
There are, in fact, several parallels between the transactions involving the three health-care systems and just those four corporations alone.
For example, Reynolds, Collins and Primo were major acquirers within their respective industries, becoming much more attractive takeover targets themselves in the process.
Reynolds paid $29.25 billion for Lorillard Inc. in June 2015, $3.5 billion for Conwood Co. LLC in May 2006, $340 million for Santa Fe Natural Co. in October 2001 and $44 million for Niconovum AB in December 2009.
All of which encouraged British American Tobacco Plc to pay $54.5 billion in July 2017 for the 57.8% of Reynolds it did not already own, along with gaining a Forsyth County work force of between 2,500 and 3,000.
Rockwell Collins Inc. paid $8.6 billion in April 2017 for B/E Aerospace Inc., which had 1,600 employees in Winston-?Salem, only for Rockwell to be sold for $30 billion to United Technologies Corp. in November 2018.
Likewise, Wake Forest Baptist acquired Cornerstone Health Care of High Point in May 2016, Wilkes Regional Medical Center in July 2018 and High Point Regional Medical Center in September 2018. Wake Forest Baptist also opened Davie Medical Center in October 2013.
Those hospital additions with their revenue streams made Wake Forest Baptist more enticing besides the commitment of a second medical school in Charlotte. It gives Atrium a major foothold in two of the state's three major urban areas.
Concerns
Since Wake Forest Baptist and Atrium announced their plans in April 2019, there's been local concern that Charlotte’s metropolitan appeal could eventually draw resources from the local campus, or eventually lure the medical school itself from Winston-Salem.
Wake Forest Baptist officials have said repeatedly they find such scenarios to be speculative, and not based in fact.
Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist and medical school dean, said there would be one medical school entity with two campuses, and that students will have their choice of which campus to attend.
The medical school, however, has not clarified whether candidates will apply to the medical school, get accepted and then choose a campus, or if they will be able to decide which campus they want to attend in the application process.
Freischlag, in her mid-60s, signed in 2017 a five-year contract with Wake Forest Baptist that would expire close to the debut of the Charlotte medical school. Wake Forest Baptist could opt when Freischlag retires to again split up the role of chief executive and medical school dean.
Freischlag has stressed that she and the majority of the existing medical school faculty would remain in Winston-Salem, and the Charlotte medical school would gain new faculty and utilize providers within the Atrium system.
Eugene Woods, who remains in his role as Atrium's chief executive and president, said Wake Forest Baptist and Atrium had been considering some form of strategic combination "for a couple of years."
Woods said he and Freischlag recognized Atrium needed a major academic element to meet its potential, and Wake Forest Baptist required "a system like ours to achieve what her vision was" for Wake Forest Baptist.
"From the beginning, it just felt right," Woods said, even though Atrium and UNC Hospitals negotiated for a similar merger from August 2017 to March 2018.
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said that there is one risk that would cause Wake’s medical school to relocate from Winston-Salem to Charlotte — student demand for the program.
"If student demand for the medical school goes way up for placements here in Charlotte, and way down for placements in Winston-Salem, then that demand pattern places the location of the school at risk in Winston-Salem,” Plath said.
Winston-Salem likely does offer a lower cost of living than Charlotte for medical school students.
Innovation
There have been unspecified pledges of job creation and investment in Winston-Salem out of the Wake Forest Baptist-Atrium combination, particularly in Innovation Quarter in the downtown area.
The 2.1 million-square-foot research park will remain governed by Wake Forest School of Medicine under the auspices of the university. Innovation Quarter has an overall workforce of more than 3,400, led by about 950 Inmar employees.
On Friday, Innovation Quarter officials said it is “uniquely poised to become the anchor for a new and impactful health innovation corridor stretching from Winston-Salem to Charlotte.”
“We expect several new exciting Innovation Quarter announcements in the coming months that will greatly increase our capacity for research, education, innovation and business here in Winston-Salem."
However, both Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist executives cited there would be a corridor for innovation stretching from Winston-Salem to Charlotte.
Woods said as part of Atrium's potential for creating a new Silicon Valley for medical research, it would attract "physicians, inventors, scientists and visionaries who will be able to collaborate on new technologies, techniques and treatments that make lives better in North Carolina and the nation."
"We will attract a broad range of investors, including Fortune 100 companies, to our innovation center with economic and employment impact that is projected to triple in the next 20 years."
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said he does not view the acquisition of Wake Forest Baptist by Atrium as another example of Charlotte's gain coming at Winston-Salem's expense.
Madjd-Sadjadi said the primary rationale for such mergers comes down to four key metrics: synergies, economies of scale, economies of scope and network effects.
"It would appear that this merger may provide benefits in all four areas," Madjd-Sadjadi said. "Expanding the patient universe and building a second medical campus will likely provide some administrative reductions relative to now as current departments are consolidated."
Madjd-Sadjadi said the combined Atrium "will allow for even more research and may bring additional specialists into both systems."
"Their real strength may be in negotiating with the state and insurers on payment or in the implementation of a much faster PPO organization that could reduce the power of Blue Cross Blue Shield in the state."
The right fit
Novant has said the pursuit of economic and geographic diversity — with the right cultural fit — convinced its leadership to make its largest ownership offer to date of $5.3 billion for New Hanover Regional in Wilmington.
In doing so, Novant has chosen to plant its not-for-profit flag for a third North Carolina hub in the southeastern part of the state, rather than carve out a niche in the highly competitive and crowded Triangle region.
The New Hanover health-care system is made up of 855 licensed beds at three hospital campuses. Novant already operates Brunswick Medical Center in the nearby town of Bolivia, where it opened a $100 million, 78-bed community hospital in July 2011.
Novant faces competition from several health-care systems for the Wilmington hospital, including Atrium.
From details disclosed at the New Hanover commissioners’ meeting, Novant’s offer appears about 40% larger than that of Atrium and 54% bigger than Duke Health’s.
Carl Armato, Novant's president and chief executive, defended Novant’s larger overall and capital-expenditure commitments.
“Our offer never changed," Armato said. "If you notice, some of the others made an offer, tried to enhance it maybe even a couple of times. We saw significant value in (the hospital) for many, many years. We see a growing community ... on the same level of growth we’ve experienced in Charlotte and other key markets.”
There has been analyst and media speculation that Atrium's interest in acquiring Wake Forest Baptist came in part because it lost out on the Wilmington hospital bidding.
“We believe the New Hanover community is on equal economic footing with Charlotte and Winston-Salem,” Armato said. “Its growth potential is closer to Charlotte.”
Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic played an unexpected motivating role in all three transactions.
Howard Kern, Sentara's president and chief executive, said "this rapidly changing health care environment requires tremendous transformation and innovation to ensure the long-term success of each respective health system and, most importantly, the very best for our patients and health plan members.”
“We can either react to change, or we can shape it. We are choosing to shape change and will lead this transformation of health care together,” Kern said.
For the Wake Forest Baptist-Atrium combination, "the COVID environment couldn't have been a better environment to start a new system," Woods said.
"We'd already been working on COVID trials together, and care has changed so fundamentally that the capabilities of this new organization are almost like the perfect combination of organizations coming together at the right time."
Freischlag said the pandemic "actually allows us to move a little faster" in Wake Forest Baptist's goal of reaching out into western North Carolina.
"We've had to solve problems quicker and develop new skills. If you had created a medical school before the pandemic, I think you would probably be out of date," Freischlag said. "We can have an amazing way to have a pandemic group education, research and clinical situation."
