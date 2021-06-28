Triad home flipping sales drop significantly in first quarter

The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area experienced a 70% decrease in homes being bought for flipping during the first quarter, according to a report from national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

Sales of flipped homes in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area — homes purchased and subsequently sold again within 12 months — totaled 66. That's down from 220 a year ago and 165 in the fourth quarter.

The MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties. Flipped homes accounted for 2.5% of all home purchases in the quarter.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $82,967, representing a $92,533 purchase price and a $175,500 flipped price. The gross profit a year ago was $58,500.

The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,640.

It took a little longer to complete the flipping of a home during the first quarter at 192 days, compared with 170 days a year ago.

About 64% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 36% borrowed money. About 20% were sold to cash buyers, while 12.1% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.