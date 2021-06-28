Triad home flipping sales drop significantly in first quarter

The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area experienced a 70% decrease in homes being bought for flipping during the first quarter, according to a report from national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.
Sales of flipped homes in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area — homes purchased and subsequently sold again within 12 months — totaled 66. That's down from 220 a year ago and 165 in the fourth quarter.
The MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties. Flipped homes accounted for 2.5% of all home purchases in the quarter.
Those flipping the homes grossed on average $82,967, representing a $92,533 purchase price and a $175,500 flipped price. The gross profit a year ago was $58,500.
The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,640.
It took a little longer to complete the flipping of a home during the first quarter at 192 days, compared with 170 days a year ago.
About 64% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 36% borrowed money. About 20% were sold to cash buyers, while 12.1% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 83 flipped homes sold during the quarter, down 66% from a year ago and down 54% from the fourth quarter. Those sales made up 2.7% of the market.
Those flipping the homes in the Greensboro-High Point MSA grossed on average $56,750, representing a $98,750 purchase price and a $155,500 flipped price.
The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,400.
The average time it took to flip a home sold during the quarter was 144 days, down from 153 days a year ago.
About 72% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 28% borrowed money. About 46% were sold to cash buyers, while 8.4% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.
“It’s too early to say for sure whether home flippers indeed have gone into an extended holding pattern," said said Todd Teta, chief product officer at Attom.
"But, the first quarter certainly marked a notable downturn for the flipping industry, with the big drop in activity suggesting that investors may be worried that prices have simply gone up too high.
“After riding the housing boom along with others for years, they now might be having second thoughts."
