Triad home prices climb again in March

Existing home prices in the Winston-Salem metro area climbed for the first time in four months during March, according to a report released Tuesday by national real-estate research firm CoreLogic.

Monthly home-price growth rates remain at levels dating back to the late 1970s.

The Winston-Salem area’s home prices rose by 19.7% year-over-year in March, compared with 17.4 in February. The metro area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices also were up 19.7%, compared with 17.6% in February.

Meanwhile, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point MSA increased 19.7% in March, compared with 19.3% in February, along with 19.3% in January. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 19.5% in March and 19.9% in February.

The Winston-Salem metro had the fourth highest growth rate, while Greensboro-High Point was fifth, among the state’s five metro areas.

Prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA increased 24.3% in March after being up 23.9% in February.

Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA increased 28.5% in March, following a 27.2% hike in February,

Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA increased 32.9% in March, following being up 30.9% in February.

Home sale prices have been on a pronounced upward trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during the past 15 months.

“The annual growth in the U.S. index was the largest we have measured in the 45-year history of the CoreLogic Home Price Index,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.

“Couple that price increase with the rapid rise in mortgage rates, and buyer affordability has fallen sharply. In April, 30-year fixed mortgage rates averaged nearly 2 percentage points higher than one year earlier.

"With the growth in home prices, that means the monthly principal and interest payment to buy the median-priced home was up about 50% in April compared with last April.”

The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Feb. 14 that the stunning increase in home prices spilled over into 2022 with a 17.8% year-over-year jump for January.

However, the average home price was down compared with December.

The average home price was $271,773 in January and $285,204 in December. By comparison, it was $230,600 in January 2021 and $242,147 in December 2020.

CoreLogic reported April 26 that home sellers in the Winston-Salem area had a median profit of $66,000 during the first quarter. Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.

The profit level was down 4.7% from a record $69,250 in the fourth quarter, but up 40.4% from $47,000 a year ago.

Home sellers’ gains have steadily increased over the past five years. The last time local home sellers lost money was a median $1,500 in the first quarter of 2017.

In a separate report last week, Attom Data Solution reported the median sale price was $210,000 in the Winston-Salem area during the first quarter, unchanged from the fourth quarter and up 17% from $180,000 a year ago.

