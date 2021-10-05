Triad home prices continue to soar, bolstered by limited existing supply

Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA increased 24% in August after being up 21.3% in July.

Home sale prices have been on a pronounced upward trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during 2021.

“Home prices continue to escalate at a torrid pace as a broad spectrum of buyers drive demand for a limited supply of homes,” said Frank Martell, president and chief executive of CoreLogic.

“We expect to see the trend of strong price gains continue indefinitely with large amounts of capital chasing too few assets.”

CoreLogic said separately that "these high price tags are unevenly affecting access for buyers."

"First-time buyers and those in more financially constricted situations are struggling to find a home they can afford, compared with peers who have more financial flexibility or equity wealth to support a purchase."

The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Aug. 9 that the median home price in Forsyth was $281,895 in June and $268,774 in July.

By comparison, the median home price was $229,388 in June 2020 and $251,672 in July 2020.