Triad home prices continue to soar, bolstered by limited existing supply

Existing home prices continued to soar in North Carolina’s five metro areas at growth rates not seen in 45 years, according to the August report from national real-estate research firm CoreLogic.
However, the home price increase essentially was unchanged from July.
The group reported Tuesday that the Winston-Salem area’s home prices rose by a 19.4% year-over-year clip during August, compared with up 18.9% year over year in July.
The metro consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices were up year over year by 19% in August and 18.3% in July.
By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point MSA increased 17.3% in August and 15.5% in July. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 17.2% in August and 15.5% in July.
Although the Winston-Salem metro had the highest growth rate among the state's five metro areas in June, it has been fourth in July and August.
Prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA increased 20% in August after being up 19.3% in July.
Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA increased 20.7% in August after being up 19.3% in July.
Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA increased 24% in August after being up 21.3% in July.
Home sale prices have been on a pronounced upward trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during 2021.
“Home prices continue to escalate at a torrid pace as a broad spectrum of buyers drive demand for a limited supply of homes,” said Frank Martell, president and chief executive of CoreLogic.
“We expect to see the trend of strong price gains continue indefinitely with large amounts of capital chasing too few assets.”
CoreLogic said separately that "these high price tags are unevenly affecting access for buyers."
"First-time buyers and those in more financially constricted situations are struggling to find a home they can afford, compared with peers who have more financial flexibility or equity wealth to support a purchase."
The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Aug. 9 that the median home price in Forsyth was $281,895 in June and $268,774 in July.
By comparison, the median home price was $229,388 in June 2020 and $251,672 in July 2020.
Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers. The median home price has been above $240,000 for 12 of the past 13 months.
The association reported 1,093 closed sales during June, compared with 984 a year ago. There were 1,075 closed sales in July, compared with 1,006 a year ago.
The association said in a statement that the local housing market remains “very much a seller’s market with the sales price at its highest level since 2003.”
