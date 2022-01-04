Triad home prices remain at elevated levels, but plateauing

Existing home prices in North Carolina’s five metro areas continued to remain at growth rates not seen in 45 years, according to the November report from national real-estate research firm CoreLogic.
However, the home-price increases have reached essentially a plateau in recent months.
The group reported Tuesday that the Winston-Salem area’s home prices rose by a 19.7% year-over-year clip for November, compared with up 19% for October.
The metro consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices were up year over year by 19.2% in November and 18.7% in October.
By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point MSA increased 16.9% year-over-year in November and 18.3% in October. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 16.3% in November and 17.8% in October.
Although the Winston-Salem metro had the highest growth rate among the state’s five metro areas during the summer, it was fourth in October and November.
Prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA increased 21.7% year-over-year in November after being up 21.8% in October.
Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA increased 24.6% year-over-year in November after being up 22.4% in October.
Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA increased 27.2% year-over-year for November after being up 26% in October.
Home sale prices have been on a pronounced upward trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during 2021.
"Over the past year, we have seen one of the most robust seller's markets in a generation,” said Frank Martell, president and chief executive of CoreLogic.
“While increased interest rates may help cool down homebuying activity, we expect 2022 to be another strong year with continuing upward price growth."
The remarkable upward trend in home prices during 2021 in the Winston-Salem area continued with a 12.2% jump for November, according to the Winston-Salem Association of Realtors. The group looks at a more selective housing sector than does CoreLogic.
The average home closing price was $278,091 in November, along with $263,737 in October.
By comparison, it was $247,893 in November 2020 and $245,219 in October 2020.
The association reported 994 closed sales during November, compared with 808 a year ago. There were 960 closed sales in October, compared with 961 a year earlier.
The association has said for most of 2021 that the local housing market remains “very much a seller’s market with the sales price at its highest level since 2003.”
“Interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages averaged a record low of 2.96% during 2021, helping to keep monthly payments low in the face of record-high home prices,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.
“However, the Federal Reserve appears poised to allow interest rates to rise in 2022.
"Higher rates will intensify buyer affordability challenges, especially in overvalued local markets.”
