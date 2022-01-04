Triad home prices remain at elevated levels, but plateauing

Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA increased 24.6% year-over-year in November after being up 22.4% in October.

Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA increased 27.2% year-over-year for November after being up 26% in October.

Home sale prices have been on a pronounced upward trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during 2021.

"Over the past year, we have seen one of the most robust seller's markets in a generation,” said Frank Martell, president and chief executive of CoreLogic.

“While increased interest rates may help cool down homebuying activity, we expect 2022 to be another strong year with continuing upward price growth."

The remarkable upward trend in home prices during 2021 in the Winston-Salem area continued with a 12.2% jump for November, according to the Winston-Salem Association of Realtors. The group looks at a more selective housing sector than does CoreLogic.

The average home closing price was $278,091 in November, along with $263,737 in October.

By comparison, it was $247,893 in November 2020 and $245,219 in October 2020.