Triad home prices remain on uptick in September

“Those in sectors that weathered the transition to remote work successfully are now able to take advantage of low mortgage rates to purchase a home for the first time or to trade up to a larger home.”

Home prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA increased 7.8% in September, 7.3% in August and 6.7% in July. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 7.6% in September, 7.2% in August and 6.5% in July.

In the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, home prices rose 5.9% in September, 5.2% in August and 4.8% in July. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 6% in September, 5.4% in August and 4.8% in July.

In the Raleigh-Cary MSA, home prices were up 5.3% in September, 4.2% in August and 4.6% in July. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 5.4% in September, 4.2% in August and 4.5% in July.

Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic, said the COVID-19 pandemic "has contributed to the acute shortage of inventory, as the pace of new construction slowed and older prospective sellers postponed listing their homes until after the pandemic.”

"Once the pandemic passes or a vaccine is widely administered, we should see a noticeable pick-up in for-sale homes. If the economy’s recovery is sluggish next year, distressed sales may also add to market inventory.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.