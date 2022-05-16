Triad housing market has slight uptick in mortgage delinquencies in first quarter

There was a slight rise in Winston-Salem-area homeowners considered as seriously behind on their mortgage payments during the first quarter, according to a report released by national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

A mortgage is underwater when a homeowner owes more on the loan than the home is worth. Attom defines seriously underwater as owing at least 25% more on a mortgage than the property’s value.

The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

There were 3,509 Winston-Salem-area homeowners listed as seriously underwater, or 2.8%, during the first quarter. There were 3,265 homeowners in that category, or 2.7%, in the fourth quarter.

However, that’s down from a recent high of 11,124, or 7.9%, in the third quarter of 2021.

The biggest factor in the sharp decline has been mortgage lenders suspending payment requirements that helped keep the seriously underwater percentage down during the pandemic.

On the flip side, Attom reported that 42.7% of Winston-Salem-area households, or 51,751, were in the equity-rich category during the first quarter.

That category includes households that own at least 50% of their residence.

That's up from 45,536, or 37.4%, from the fourth quarter.

By comparison, the equity-rich count was as low as 18.6%, or 26,057, during the third quarter of 2020.

Part of the differences in the equity-rich counts is homeowners completing the paying off their mortgage in recent quarters.

Attom reported the Greensboro-High Point MSA also had a slight rise in residences considered as seriously underwater for the first quarter.

The count was at 4,034, or 2.8%, compared with 3,918, or 2.7%, in the fourth quarter.

The three-county region of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham also had 42.6%, or 60,635, in the equity-rich category. That's compared with 38%, or 53,795, in the fourth quarter.

“Homeowners continue to benefit from rising home prices,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for Attom.

“Record levels of home equity provide financial security for millions of families, and minimize the chance of another housing market crash like the one we saw in 2008."

However, Sharga cautioned that "these higher home prices and rising interest rates make it extremely challenging for first-time buyers to enter the market.”

Sharga said those homeowners in the equity-rich category have "better options than their counterparts had during the Great Recession, when 33% of all homeowners were underwater on their mortgages."

“Hopefully, these borrowers will be able to tap into their equity to refinance their debt, or be able to leverage it to sell their property and get a fresh start.”

Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information on underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now, and prompting an overreaction.

