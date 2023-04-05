The Triad housing market became modestly more affordable for potential buyers during the first quarter, but still remains near a 17-year low, according to Attom Data Solutions’ latest home-affordability report.

The sharp climb in existing home prices during the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be the primary affordability factor for Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties.

Attom’s affordability index is based on the percentage of average wages needed to pay for major expenses on a median-priced home with a 30-year fixed rate mortgage and a 20% down payment. Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.

Those expenses include property taxes, home insurance, mortgage payments and mortgage insurance.

The key element in determining affordability is whether a household had to spend at or more than 28% of their monthly income on mortgage payments, property taxes and insurance.

For the purposes of the index, a 100 score represents the equilibrium point of affordability. A score below 100 signifies less affordable, while above 100 signals more affordable.

For the first quarter, Forsyth was rated with an 83 score, compared with a 70 score for the fourth quarter and a 96 score a year ago.

In Forsyth, affordability for the fourth quarter was measured on a $219,500 median sale price based on 916 single-family home purchases. That price was down 3% from a year ago.

Attom calculated that a new Forsyth homeowner would need an annual income of $60,443 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $219,500 home, and that it would take 22.6% of the first-year annual wages to afford a 20% down payment.

Historically, a new Forsyth homeowner would need to dedicate 17.4% of the first-year annual wage toward the 20% down payment.

Meanwhile, Guilford was rated with an 80 score, compared with 70 for the fourth quarter and 98 a year ago.

In Guilford, affordability was measured on a $220,000 median sale price based on 1,243 single-family home purchases. That price was up 4% from a year ago.

Attom calculated that a new Guilford homeowner would need an annual income of $58,803 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $220,000 home, and that it would take 24.9% of the first-year annual wages to afford a 20% down payment.

Historically, a new Guilford homeowner would need to dedicate 18.7% of the first-year annual wage toward the 20% down payment.

Davidson was rated with a 73 score, compared with 67 for the fourth quarter and 92 a year ago.

In Davidson, affordability was measured on a $198,750 median sale price based on 234 single-family home purchases. That price was up 6% from a year ago.

Attom calculated that a new Davidson homeowner would need an annual income of $50,401 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $198,750 home, and that it would take 24.7% of the first-year annual wages to afford a 20% down payment.

Historically, a new Davidson homeowner would need to dedicate 16.5% of the first-year annual wage toward the 20% down payment.

“The soaring housing market has finally come back down in much of the U.S., at least for now, while worker pay is growing," said Rob Barber, chief executive for Attom.

"That’s produced some benefits for home seekers in the form of slightly better affordability, especially as lending rates have flattened out."

Barber said that the affordability gains so far this year, "small as they are, could start to lure buyers back into the markets where they were once put off by soaring prices."

“That would help all segments of the market, especially high-end areas that suffered some of the larger price declines since the market started to stall last year.”