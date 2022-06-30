Triad housing market reaches least affordable level in 15 years for homebuyers

The sharp climb in existing home prices during the COVID-19 pandemic has the Triad housing market at its least affordable level for potential buyers in at least 17 years.

Attom Data Solutions’ latest home-affordability report, timed for release Thursday, listed Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties in the least affordable category.

Attom’s affordability index is based on the percentage of average wages needed to pay for major expenses on a median-priced home with a 30-year fixed rate mortgage and a 20% down payment. Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.

Those expenses include property taxes, home insurance, mortgage payments and mortgage insurance.

The key element in determining affordability is whether a household had to spend at or more than 28% of their monthly income on mortgage payments, property taxes and insurance.

For the purposes of the index, a 100 score represents the equilibrium point of affordability. A score below 100 signifies less affordable, while above 100 signals more affordable.

For the second quarter, Forsyth was rated with a 69 score, compared with a 94 score a year ago.

In Forsyth, affordability was measured on a $250,000 median sale price based on 1,714 single-family home purchases. That price was up 21% from a year ago.

Attom calculated that a new Forsyth homeowner would need an annual income of $53,518 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $250,000 home, and that it would take 25.2% of the first-year annual wages to afford a 20% down payment.

Historically, a new Forsyth homeowner would need to dedicate 17.4% of the first-year annual wage toward the 20% down payment.

Meanwhile, Guilford was rated with a 72 score, compared with 98 a year ago.

In Guilford, affordability was measured on a $235,000 median sale price based on 1,719 single-family home purchases. That price was up 19% from a year ago.

Attom calculated that a new Guilford homeowner would need an annual income of $49,996 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $235,000 home, and that it would take 25.3% of the first-year annual wages to afford a 20% down payment.

Historically, a new Guilford homeowner would need to dedicate 18.2% of the first-year annual wage toward the 20% down payment.

Davidson was rated with a 66 score, compared with 91 a year ago.

In Davidson, affordability was measured on a $202,140 median sale price based on 502 single-family home purchases. That price was up 23% from a year ago.

Attom calculated that a new Davidson homeowner would need an annual income of $41,482 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $202,140 home, and that it would take 24.8% of the first-year annual wages to afford a 20% down payment.

Historically, a new Davidson homeowner would need to dedicate 16.4% of the first-year annual wage toward the 20% down payment.

“Extraordinarily low levels of homes for sale, combined with strong demand, have caused home prices to soar over the last few years,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom.

“But homes remained relatively affordable due to historically low mortgage rates and rising wages.

"With interest rates almost doubling, homebuyers are faced with monthly mortgage payments that are between 40% and 50% higher than they were a year ago — payments that many prospective buyers simply can’t afford.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.