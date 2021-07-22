Triad housing market remains at low risk from pandemic impact

“The coronavirus pandemic is easing, and the U.S. economy is gradually coming back to life, which suggests that the nation’s housing market will indeed escape any major damage from the crisis,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer with Attom. “No major signs are showing anything different at this point.

“Nevertheless, the pandemic is still out there and remains a potent threat to home sales and values, as well as to the broader economy.”

Most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

However, Attom analysts have warned there could be substantial unleashing of foreclosure filings accompanying an economic recovery this year.

A statewide eviction moratorium put in place by Gov. Roy Cooper limited more foreclosure filings during the quarter to vacant and abandoned properties.

Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.” The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30.