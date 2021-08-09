 Skip to main content
Triad information-technology group set for debut
Triad information-technology group set for debut

Piedmont Technical Experts, a managed information-technology group, said it opened its Greensboro office on Friday.

Piedmont will serve the Triad from its 101 S. Elm St., Suite 74, office.

The company said its targeted client base typically are those in the small business market, but larger customers can be accommodated on a case-by-case basis.

The company can be reached at (336)-900-5906 or e-mail at info@piedmonttechnicalexperts.com.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

