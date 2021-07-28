Triad jobless rate climbs over full-employment threshold in June

There was a net loss of 200 trade, transportation and utilities jobs, along with 100 in government.

Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.

For example, the Winston-Salem MSA is up 17,100 jobs comparing June 2020 with June 2021.

There was a net gain of 4,300 trade, transportation and utilities jobs, along with 4,000 in leisure and hospitality, 3,700 in professional and business services, 1,700 in government, and 1,500 each in education and health service, and in manufacturing.

There has been a loss of 200 each in construction and in financial activities.

"Some 16 months into the pandemic, economic progress in North Carolina and the county remains tentative and still is totally dependent on the course of the coronavirus," said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

"Although down from the levels seen last winter, caseloads are rising again in North Carolina, as are hospitalizations, while the pace of vaccination has slowed.

"Should another surge occur, it would be very easy for all the recent economic progress to be erased with affected people having to confront the consequences without many of the prior supports, like eviction moratoria and expanded unemployment insurance benefits," Quinterno said.

