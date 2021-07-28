Triad jobless rate climbs over full-employment threshold in June

The Triad’s unemployment rate climbed back over the symbolical 5% full-employment threshold to 5.2% for June, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
The rate is up from a pandemic low of 4.6% in April, which represented the last of nine consecutive months with a decline.
As has been case for most of the pandemic, two primary factors appear to be influencing the rate: individuals unsuccessfully re-entering the workforce in recent months; and a decline in those considered as employed.
The June report lists 4,229 more Triad residents as unemployed than in May, or up 11.4%, for a total of 41,347. There also were 10,157 more people in the labor force month over month for a total of 802,437.
People who drop out of the labor force are not counted as unemployed in labor data.
Most economists consider full employment as representing the economic point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
The job market in pre-pandemic economic times typically would be tilting in favor of job seekers having reasonable expectations of modest increased wages.
But now, the job market remains off-kilter 16 months into the pandemic.
Many employers, particularly in manufacturing and minimum- to low-wage jobs, say they are struggling to find workers.
Meanwhile, the $300 per week extended federal unemployment benefit payments — scheduled to expire Sept. 6 — are keeping some potential employees on the sidelines as they wait on employers to boost their hourly wages.
In some instances, UI recipients are making more from not working than in a minimum- to low-wage job.
Closer look
The May report shows the Winston-Salem metro area continuing to be recovering at a slightly faster pace in terms of jobs than the Greensboro-High Point metro.
The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area — consisting of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties — has a 4.8% unemployment rate, up from 4.4% in May.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point metro of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties was at 5.6%, up from 5.1% in May.
The Winston-Salem metro had a month-over-month net gain of about 1,900 jobs from May, while Greensboro-High Point had a loss of 2,100 jobs.
Of the nine private-sector employment groups in the Winston-Salem area, professional and business services had the largest net gain of 1,200 jobs, followed by 300 in manufacturing.
There was a net loss of 200 trade, transportation and utilities jobs, along with 100 in government.
Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.
For example, the Winston-Salem MSA is up 17,100 jobs comparing June 2020 with June 2021.
There was a net gain of 4,300 trade, transportation and utilities jobs, along with 4,000 in leisure and hospitality, 3,700 in professional and business services, 1,700 in government, and 1,500 each in education and health service, and in manufacturing.
There has been a loss of 200 each in construction and in financial activities.
"Some 16 months into the pandemic, economic progress in North Carolina and the county remains tentative and still is totally dependent on the course of the coronavirus," said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
"Although down from the levels seen last winter, caseloads are rising again in North Carolina, as are hospitalizations, while the pace of vaccination has slowed.
"Should another surge occur, it would be very easy for all the recent economic progress to be erased with affected people having to confront the consequences without many of the prior supports, like eviction moratoria and expanded unemployment insurance benefits," Quinterno said.
