Triad jobless rate drops to 3.9% in July as more people exit workforce

Another decline in Triad job-seekers during July was the primary factor in the jobless rate decreasing to 3.9%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The drop from 4.2% in June came even though the Triad had an overall decline of 8,800 government jobs over the month.

The primary factor: the expiration in June of 2021-22 school year contracts for public-school teachers.

Teachers are considered as unemployed during the summer months until their next school year contract begins, typically in August.

The five-county Winston-Salem MSA had a month-over-month decline of 3,700 government jobs, while the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA had a 5,100 decline.

Excluding the government workforces in both metros, the Winston-Salem area had a net gain of 600 private-sector jobs, led by 600 in professional and business services. The Greensboro-High Point MSA had a net gain of 1,200 jobs, led by 400 in manufacturing.

The Triad rate had been on a decline for much of 2021, reaching a low of 3.3% in December.

Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing “full employment.”

It is typically defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

The June rate also fell in both the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area (4% in June to 3.6% in July) and in the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA (4.5% to 4.2%).

All 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C. experienced a month-over-month rate increase, including Forsyth from 4.1% to 3.8%.

Economists continue to stress that the overall jobless-rate decline over the past year remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.

Since March 2020, the five-county MSA of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin has had a 1,244 decrease in the labor force to 328,798 as of the July report.

Meanwhile, there’s also been an 839 increase in those listed as unemployed to 11,949.

There has been a year-over-year net gain of 5,400 jobs in the Winston-Salem area — a gain of 6,500 in the private sector and a loss of 1,100 government jobs.

The state and county-level labor-force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 7.4% in June, while the U.S. rate was 6.7% in July. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

Labor force churn

The job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.

The monthly unemployment reports during 2021 and 2022 continually showed the Winston-Salem metro area was recovering at a slightly faster pace in terms of jobs than the Greensboro-High Point metro.

During June, the Winston-Salem metro had a month-over-month loss of 200 jobs.

Leading the net gains was 500 in leisure and hospitality, 300 in manufacturing, and 200 each in construction and in trade, transportation and utilities.

Besides the 1,200 decline in government jobs, there also was the loss of 300 in professional and business services.

By comparison, Greensboro-High Point had an overall net gain of 2,100 jobs in June, of which 1,900 were in the leisure and hospitality sector, along with 600 in education and health services, and 500 each in construction, manufacturing and in professional and business services.

Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.

For example, the Winston-Salem MSA is up 4,600 jobs comparing June 2021 to June 2022, while the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a net gain of 12,500 jobs.

“Job openings have come down somewhat in the last few months compared with the peaks we saw in December and March,” said Patrick McHugh, research manager with left-leaning N.C. Budget and Tax Center.

“But, there have still been tens of thousands more jobs on offer each month this year than in the corresponding months of 2019 before COVID-19.”

McHugh said the Triangle and Charlotte have generated 63% of the net job growth, or 84,400, in the state since the COVID-19 pandemic began mid-March 2020.