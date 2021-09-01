Triad jobless rate drops to 4.8% in July as more residents gain employment

The Triad’s unemployment rate dropped below the symbolic 5% full-employment threshold to 4.8% for July, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The rate is down from 5.2% in June.

It remains up from the pandemic low of 4.6% in April, which represented the last of nine consecutive months with a decline.

Most economists consider full employment as representing the economic point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

As has been case for most of the pandemic, two primary factors appear to be influencing the rate: individuals unsuccessfully re-entering the workforce in recent months; and a decline in those considered as employed.

The July report, however, represented a modest reversal of both trends.

There were 2,307 fewer Triad residents considered as unemployed than in June for a total of 39,040. There also were 6,358 more in the labor force month over month for a total of 808,795.