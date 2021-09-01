Triad jobless rate drops to 4.8% in July as more residents gain employment

The Triad’s unemployment rate dropped below the symbolic 5% full-employment threshold to 4.8% for July, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
The rate is down from 5.2% in June.
It remains up from the pandemic low of 4.6% in April, which represented the last of nine consecutive months with a decline.
Most economists consider full employment as representing the economic point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
As has been case for most of the pandemic, two primary factors appear to be influencing the rate: individuals unsuccessfully re-entering the workforce in recent months; and a decline in those considered as employed.
The July report, however, represented a modest reversal of both trends.
There were 2,307 fewer Triad residents considered as unemployed than in June for a total of 39,040. There also were 6,358 more in the labor force month over month for a total of 808,795.
Individuals who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
Closer look
The July report shows the Winston-Salem metro area continuing to be recovering at a slightly faster pace in terms of jobs than the Greensboro-High Point metro.
The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area — consisting of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties — has a 4.5% unemployment rate, down from 4.8% in June.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point metro of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties was at 5.2%, down from 5.2% in June.
The Winston-Salem metro had a month-over-month loss of about 600 jobs from June, while Greensboro-High Point had a net gain of 3,400 jobs.
Of the nine private-sector employment groups in the Winston-Salem area, there was a loss of 1,300 jobs in the education and health services sector, along with a loss of 800 government jobs, 200 in construction and a loss of 100 in trade, transportation and utilities.
Those government job losses likely involve a much higher-than-typical number of public-school teachers involved in summer school programs designed to help students catch up from the pandemic’s impact on their learning.
Those teachers' extended work period in June may have expired in July.
There was a net gain of 800 jobs in leisure and hospitality, and 800 in professional and business services.
Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.
For example, the Winston-Salem MSA is up 16,000 jobs comparing July 2020 with July 2021.
There was a net gain of 4,100 leisure and hospitality jobs, along with 3,800 in government, 3,700 in professional and business services, 2,200 in trade, transportation and utilities jobs and 1,500 in manufacturing.
Oft-kilter job market
The job market in pre-pandemic economic times typically would be tilting in favor of job seekers having reasonable expectations of modest increased wages.
But now, the job market remains off-kilter 17 months into the pandemic.
Many employers, particularly in manufacturing and minimum- to low-wage jobs, say they are struggling to find workers.
Meanwhile, the $300 per week extended federal unemployment benefit payments — scheduled to expire Saturday — are keeping some potential employees on the sidelines as they wait on employers to boost their hourly wages.
In some instances, UI recipients are making more from not working than in a minimum- to low-wage job.
A total of 26 conservative-leaning states have ended their participation in the two federal unemployment insurance programs since June.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on July 2 a Republican-sponsored compromise that requires the state Division of Employment Security to withdraw early from the two programs. No veto override vote has been attempted.
The Senate Bill 116 compromise also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request."
"In order to get North Carolinians back to work, we should be focusing on affordable childcare and the unwillingness of some to get vaccinated," N.C. Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, said in a statement.
"Addressing these issues would go much further in solving our workforce challenges than refusing federal funds and punishing those struggling to find work.
"We need to throw jobless workers a lifeline instead of yanking one away from them," Nickel said.
