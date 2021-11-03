Triad jobless rate drops to COVID-19 pandemic low of 3.6% in September

The Triad's unemployment rate dropped below pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels during September at 3.6%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
The rate for the Triad was 4.2% in March 2020 — the last report before the brunt of the economic downturn began to be experienced.
However, economists say the jobless-rate decline remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.
"Just as we saw at the national and state levels, employment growth has been quite weak in most of the local labor markets across North Carolina,” said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area's jobless rate also was 3.6% for September, down from 4.3% in August and 4% in March 2020.
Since March 2020, the five-county MSA of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin had a net gain of just 2,837 in the labor force to 327,603, as well as a 1,232 drop-off in those listed as unemployed to 11,912.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA's jobless rate was 4.3% in September, down from 5.1% in August and 4.4% in March 2020.
Since March 2020, the three-county MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham had a loss of 3,757 in the labor force to 359,945, as well as a 545 decline in those listed as unemployed to 15,519.
Still, of the 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C., the September jobless rate for all but Guilford was below that of March 2020.
"The latest numbers show job-reallocation continuing to occur in North Carolina," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
"Total jobs in construction, information, financial services and professional services are well above pre-pandemic levels, while total jobs in hospitality/leisure, personal services, government and manufacturing are still below pre-pandemic levels."
Labor force churn
Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing "full employment," defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
However, the job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.
The September report continues to show the Winston-Salem metro area recovering at a slightly faster pace in terms of jobs than the Greensboro-High Point metro.
The Winston-Salem metro had a month-over-month net gain of about 1,800 jobs from August, of which 2,900 were in government as K-12 public school teachers’ contracts for the 2021-22 school year commenced.
There also was a net gain of 400 jobs in the trade, transportation and utilities sector, along with 300 in manufacturing.
Meanwhile, there was a loss of 800 jobs in leisure and hospitality, along with 700 jobs in education and health services,
By comparison, Greensboro-High Point had a net gain of 3.500 jobs.
Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.
For example, the Winston-Salem MSA is up 8,800 jobs comparing September 2020 with September 2021, while the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a net gain of 5,900 jobs.
For the Winston-Salem MSA, there was a net gain of 2,500 in professional and business services, 2,300 in leisure and hospitality jobs, 1,500 in manufacturing, 900 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 700 in government.
By comparison, Greensboro-High Point had a net gain of 4,400 jobs.
Off-kilter job market
The job market before the pandemic typically would be tilting in favor of job seekers having reasonable expectations of modest increased wages.
However, the job market remains off-kilter 19 months into the pandemic.
Many employers, particularly in manufacturing and minimum- to low-wage jobs, say they are struggling to find workers.
Meanwhile, the $300 per week extended federal unemployment benefit payments that Congress allowed to expire Sept. 4 kept some potential employees on the sidelines as they wait on employers to boost their hourly wages.
In some instances, UI recipients made more from not working than in a minimum- to low-wage job.
The September employment report for North Carolina did not show — as projected for months by federal and state Republican lawmakers — a wave of unemployed North Carolinians returning to the state’s workforce.
Rather, there was just a net gain of 10,423 North Carolinians into the labor force from August.
That’s compared with a net gain of 11,761 from July to August when the two federal unemployment benefit insurance programs were active.
McHugh said: “If conservative claims that unemployment insurance was keeping people from working were right, September should have seen a wave of people returning to the labor market.
“What we got instead was a trickle.”
Walden estimates about 90,000 North Carolinians remain out of the labor force compared with March 2000.
The left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center said the September labor force report indicates that “practical issues, like the delta variant, lack of affordable child care and transportation, continue to be the biggest barriers to a full recovery for North Carolina.”
“Meanwhile, the General Assembly is sitting on billions of dollars, both in federal aid and state revenue, which could really help the people and businesses most," McHugh said.
