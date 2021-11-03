Triad jobless rate drops to COVID-19 pandemic low of 3.6% in September

The Triad's unemployment rate dropped below pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels during September at 3.6%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The rate for the Triad was 4.2% in March 2020 — the last report before the brunt of the economic downturn began to be experienced.

However, economists say the jobless-rate decline remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.

"Just as we saw at the national and state levels, employment growth has been quite weak in most of the local labor markets across North Carolina,” said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.

The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area's jobless rate also was 3.6% for September, down from 4.3% in August and 4% in March 2020.

Since March 2020, the five-county MSA of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin had a net gain of just 2,837 in the labor force to 327,603, as well as a 1,232 drop-off in those listed as unemployed to 11,912.

By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA's jobless rate was 4.3% in September, down from 5.1% in August and 4.4% in March 2020.