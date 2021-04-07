Triad jobless rate drops to pandemic-era low of 5.9% in February

A modest uptick in hiring during February was enough to send the Triad to a pandemic-low jobless rate of 5.9%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

Although the rate dropped from 6.2% in January, it still remains well above the 3.4% rate in February 2020.

The recent monthly declines have been attributed to growth in private-sector hiring and workers returning from furloughs.

During November through January, the Triad jobless rate fell because of individuals dropping out of the workforce, and thus not being counted as unemployed.

In February, there was a 5,927 increase in those listed as employed in the Triad's labor force of 800,530, while there were 2,353 fewer people considered as unemployed — 47,025.

By comparison, in February 2020, the Triad had 824,329 in the labor force and 30,317 listed as unemployed.

"We should be on a roll for job creation in coming months, especially in the leisure and hospitality sector.," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.

"The only setback would be if the coronavirus variants take hold."

Closer Triad look