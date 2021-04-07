Triad jobless rate drops to pandemic-era low of 5.9% in February

A modest uptick in hiring during February was enough to send the Triad to a pandemic-low jobless rate of 5.9%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
Although the rate dropped from 6.2% in January, it still remains well above the 3.4% rate in February 2020.
The recent monthly declines have been attributed to growth in private-sector hiring and workers returning from furloughs.
During November through January, the Triad jobless rate fell because of individuals dropping out of the workforce, and thus not being counted as unemployed.
In February, there was a 5,927 increase in those listed as employed in the Triad's labor force of 800,530, while there were 2,353 fewer people considered as unemployed — 47,025.
By comparison, in February 2020, the Triad had 824,329 in the labor force and 30,317 listed as unemployed.
"We should be on a roll for job creation in coming months, especially in the leisure and hospitality sector.," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
"The only setback would be if the coronavirus variants take hold."
Closer Triad look
The February report shows that the Winston-Salem metro area appears to be recovering more quickly in terms of jobs than the Greensboro-High Point metro.
The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area — consisting of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties — has a 5.5% unemployment rate.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point metro of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties was at 6.4%.
The Winston-Salem metro had a month-over-month net gain of 1,600 jobs, while Greensboro-High Point had a net gain of 100.
Of the nine private-sector employment groups, the Winston-Salem area had a gain of 1,000 professional and business service jobs, along with 300 in manufacturing. There was a net gain of 300 government jobs.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point metro area had a month-over-month loss of 700 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities, and 200 in manufacturing. Those losses were offset by a net gain of 400 jobs in professional and business services and 300 each in construction and government.
Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.
By that comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA remains down 12,800 jobs.
The sector continuing to feel the biggest impact is leisure and hospitality, down 5,800 jobs, along with 2,700 jobs in education and health services, 2,200 in government, 1,300 in financial activities, and 1,100 in professional and business services.
There remains a 1,400 net gain in trade, transportation and utilities, and 100 in construction.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA has lost 21,600 jobs, including 6,900 in leisure and hospitality, 3,300 in government, 900 in manufacturing, 2,700 in professional and business services, 2,600 in education and health services, and 900 in financial activities.
“Almost twice as many people were jobless, available for work and actively seeking work compared to a year earlier” in the Triad, said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“Even if the larger public health crisis were to stabilize immediately, the labor market remains in poor shape and will take some time to recover,” Quinterno said.
Uneven impact
COVID-19’s uneven economic impacts continued into 2021, said Patrick McHugh, research manager for the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
“We really shouldn’t talk about the COVID-19 recession as a monolithic thing,” McHugh said. “It’s really several totally different kinds of recessions, depending on what you do for a living and where you live.”
McHugh said that the pandemic-induced economic downturn “is targeting North Carolina’s worst-paid workers and most economically disadvantaged communities with eerie precision, even while a lot of people who were doing great before the pandemic never missed a paycheck.”
McHugh cited as an example that the bulk of North Carolinians who were unemployed or furloughed during 2020 exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state benefits beginning in June.
“By November, fewer than 75,000 North Carolinians were receiving continuing UI benefits, while more than 300,000 were actively looking for work,” McHugh said.
Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst with Bankrate.com, said that "collectively, we are looking for a rapidly improving environment reflecting better trends on a number of fronts."
"These include big increases in the pace and supply of COVID-19 vaccinations, continuing federal stimulus payments and the reopening of the economy across the country.”
Hamrick said that "there’s a very good chance in the coming months that the recovery of the economy will be better than expected given pent-up demand and substantial savings held by many individuals with improving consumer confidence.”
