Triad jobless rate drops to two-year low of 3.3% in December

The Triad ended 2021 with its unemployment rate reaching a two-year low of 3.3% in December, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Thursday.

The rate, down from 3.5% in November, represents the Triad low for the COVID-19 pandemic.

By comparison, the Triad rate was 4.2% in March 2020 — the last report before the brunt of the economic downturn began to be experienced.

However, economists continue to stress that the jobless-rate decline remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.

The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area’s jobless rate for December was 3.0%, compared with 3.2% in November, 6.1% in December 2020 and 4% in March 2020.

Since March 2020, the five-county MSA of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin had a net gain of just 3,767 in the labor force to 328,533 as of the December report.

That's also been a 3,154 drop-off in those listed as unemployed to 9,990.

By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA’s jobless rate was 3.3% in December, compared with 3.5% in November and 4.4% in March 2020.