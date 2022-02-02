Triad jobless rate drops to two-year low of 3.3% in December

The Triad ended 2021 with its unemployment rate reaching a two-year low of 3.3% in December, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Thursday.
The rate, down from 3.5% in November, represents the Triad low for the COVID-19 pandemic.
By comparison, the Triad rate was 4.2% in March 2020 — the last report before the brunt of the economic downturn began to be experienced.
However, economists continue to stress that the jobless-rate decline remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.
The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area’s jobless rate for December was 3.0%, compared with 3.2% in November, 6.1% in December 2020 and 4% in March 2020.
Since March 2020, the five-county MSA of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin had a net gain of just 3,767 in the labor force to 328,533 as of the December report.
That's also been a 3,154 drop-off in those listed as unemployed to 9,990.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA’s jobless rate was 3.3% in December, compared with 3.5% in November and 4.4% in March 2020.
Since March 2020, the three-county MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham had a loss of 1,390 in the labor force to 362,312, as well as a 2,771 decline in those listed as unemployed to 13,293.
The December jobless rates for all 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C. were below that of March 2020.
“The December report was positive, with all indicators moving in the preferred direction,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
“The unemployment rate was down, the labor force participation rate was up, and jobs were added in a variety of sectors.”
Walden cautioned that “there is still improvement to be made, especially in raising the labor force participation rate.”
“But if COVID-19 eventually is contained, school schedules become firmer, and employers continue to offer better pay and benefits, then progress should continue.”
Labor force churn
Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing “full employment,” defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
However, the job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.
The monthly unemployment reports during 2021 continually showed the Winston-Salem metro area was recovering at a slightly faster pace in terms of jobs than the Greensboro-High Point metro.
However, the Winston-Salem metro had a month-over-month loss of 1,000 jobs during December.
That included a 1,000 decline in professional and business services, along with a 400 drop-off in education and health services and 100 each in financial activities, leisure and hospitality, and other services.
Those declines were somewhat offset by a 400 net gain in manufacturing and 300 net gain in trade, transportation and utilities.
By comparison, Greensboro-High Point had a net gain of 2,000 jobs.
Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.
For example, the Winston-Salem MSA is up 8,400 jobs comparing December 2020 with December 2021, while the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a net gain of 8,900 jobs.
For the Winston-Salem MSA, there was a net gain of 3,000 in leisure and hospitality jobs, 1,500 in professional and business services, 1,500 in education and health services, 1,300 in government and 1,100 in manufacturing.
Benefit claims
North Carolinians determined currently to be eligible for regular state UI benefits can draw up to 12 weeks — the lowest level offered by any state — that provide a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.
As of Sept. 5, nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians no longer received the $300 in weekly federal benefits.
The U.S. Labor Department listed 14,811 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Jan. 8, down from a revised 15,860 the previous week. The state was 22nd in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up one spot from last week.
Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.
“Both initial and continuing claims for regular state-funded unemployment insurance compensation have been trending downward for the past few months,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“Improvements in the labor market likely account for some of this, as people are less likely to be laid off and may have an easier time finding work due to tighter labor markets.”
