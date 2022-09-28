Triad jobless rate edges up in August as more residents leave workforce

The Triad's unemployment rate continued its recent mini-rollercoaster pattern in August, rising 0.2 percentage points to 4.1% as more residents left the workforce, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The Triad rate had been on a decline for much of 2021, reaching a low of 3.3% in December.

The increase came even though the Triad had the typical seasonal gain in government employees as public school educators began their 2022-23 school year.

Teachers are considered as unemployed during the summer months until their next school year contract begins, typically in August.

The five-county Winston-Salem MSA had a month-over-month increase of 2,000 government jobs, while the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA had a 6,400 increase.

Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing “full employment.”

It is typically defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

The August rate also rose in both the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area (3.6% in July to 3.8% in August) and in the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA (4.2% to 4.4%).

Economists continue to stress that the overall jobless-rate decline over the past year remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.

Since March 2020, the five-county MSA of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin has had a 4,522 decrease in the labor force to 325,490 as of the August report.

Meanwhile, there’s also been a 1,381 increase in those listed as unemployed to 12,491.

There has been a year-over-year net gain of 4,500 jobs in the Winston-Salem area — a gain of 3,500 in the private sector and 800 government jobs.

The state and county-level labor-force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 7.4% in June, while the U.S. rate was 7% in August. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

Labor force churn

The job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.

The monthly unemployment reports during 2021 and 2022 continually showed the Winston-Salem metro area was recovering at a slightly faster pace in terms of jobs than the Greensboro-High Point metro.

Leading the Winston-Salem private-sector net gains for August were 300 in education and health services, and 100 each in information technology and in construction.

In the loss column were 500 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 200 in manufacturing.

By comparison, leading the Greensboro-High Point private-sector net gains were 1,000 in education and health services, and 900 in professional and business services.

In the loss column were 500 each in trade, transportation and utilities, and in leisure and hospitality.

Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.

For example, the Winston-Salem MSA is up 4,500 jobs comparing August 2021 to August 2022, while the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a net gain of 10,100 jobs.

“Job openings have come down somewhat in the last few months compared with the peaks we saw in December and March,” said Patrick McHugh, research manager with left-leaning N.C. Budget and Tax Center.

“But, there have still been tens of thousands more jobs on offer each month this year than in the corresponding months of 2019 before COVID-19.”

McHugh said the Triangle and Charlotte have generated combined 99,000 new jobs since August 2021.

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the state's economy is growing at a slower pace that is likely to continue the rest of the year.

"The big question is whether the result will still be growth — but just more modest growth — or will the outcome be an absolute decline in growth, that is, a recession," Walden said.

"The Federal Reserve’s recent commitment to continue raising interest rates ups the odds of the latter.

"Caution and preparation for an economic downtown is the best advice for facing this uncertainty."