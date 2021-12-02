Triad jobless rate edges up in October, but still below pre-pandemic levels

The state was eighth in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up five spots from last week.

North Carolinians determined currently to be eligible for regular state UI benefits can draw up to 13 weeks — the lowest level offered by any state — that provide a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.

By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the pandemic was 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.

As of Sept. 5, nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians no longer received the $300 in weekly federal benefits.

U.S. Labor listed 19,805 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Nov. 20, down from 22,570 from the previous week.

Once the 13 regular state benefit weeks run out, N.C. claimants have to wait another 39 weeks before they can file again.

"New initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance have been trending up in absolute and relative terms since mid-October," said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.