Triad jobless rate edges up in October, but still below pre-pandemic levels

The Triad's unemployment rate increased for the first time since June, edging up to 3.8% during October, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Thursday.
The rate for the Triad was 3.6% in September — the low for the COVID-19 pandemic.
By comparison, the Triad rate was 4.2% in March 2020 — the last report before the brunt of the economic downturn began to be experienced.
However, economists say the jobless-rate decline remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.
The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area's jobless rate was 3.5% for October, down from 3.7% in September and 4% in March 2020.
Since March 2020, the five-county MSA of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin had a net gain of just 4,250 in the labor force to 329,016, as well as a 1,485 drop-off in those listed as unemployed to 11,659.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA's jobless rate was 4.2% in October, as well as 4.3% in September and 4.4% in March 2020.
Since March 2020, the three-county MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham had a loss of 691 in the labor force to 363,011, as well as a 797 decline in those listed as unemployed to 15,267.
The October jobless rates for all 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C. were below that of March 2020.
"The latest numbers show job-reallocation continuing to occur in North Carolina," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
"Total jobs in construction, information, financial services and professional services are well above pre-pandemic levels, while total jobs in hospitality/leisure, personal services, government and manufacturing are still below pre-pandemic levels."
Labor force churn
Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing "full employment," defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
However, the job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.
The October report continues to show the Winston-Salem metro area recovering at a slightly faster pace in terms of jobs than the Greensboro-High Point metro.
The Winston-Salem metro had a month-over-month net gain of about 4,000 jobs from September, of which 1,600 were in professional and business services, 800 in trade, transportation and utilities, 600 in leisure and hospitality, and 500 each in education and health services, and in government.
Meanwhile, there was a loss of 100 construction jobs.
By comparison, Greensboro-High Point had a net gain of 4,800 jobs.
Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.
For example, the Winston-Salem MSA is up 9,000 jobs comparing October 2020 with October 2021, while the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a net gain of 8,400 jobs.
For the Winston-Salem MSA, there was a net gain of 2,700 in leisure and hospitality jobs, 2,600 in professional and business services, 1,300 in government, 1,200 in manufacturing and 1,000 in trade, transportation and utilities.
Unemployment claims
Initial unemployment-insurance claims rose in North Carolina for the fifth consecutive week, this time by an unexpected 42%, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
There were 8,116 claims for the week that ended Nov. 27, up from a revised 5,722 from the previous week that represented a 28% jump.
There also was a 2.9% increase over the week that ended Nov. 13, and a 7.2% increase over the week that ended Nov. 6.
With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available currently for North Carolinians, the totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.
The state was eighth in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up five spots from last week.
North Carolinians determined currently to be eligible for regular state UI benefits can draw up to 13 weeks — the lowest level offered by any state — that provide a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the pandemic was 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
As of Sept. 5, nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians no longer received the $300 in weekly federal benefits.
U.S. Labor listed 19,805 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Nov. 20, down from 22,570 from the previous week.
Once the 13 regular state benefit weeks run out, N.C. claimants have to wait another 39 weeks before they can file again.
"New initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance have been trending up in absolute and relative terms since mid-October," said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
"That would suggest that the labor market is slowing and that certain employers are letting workers go. Since voluntary quits generally are not compensable, these new claims by and large represent people who have been let go involuntarily and through no fault of their own."
Quinterno said likely contributing employment factors are depressed business conditions due to the pandemic, business failures and adjustments in staffing levels due to over-estimating the strength of the recovery in advance of the delta variant surge.
