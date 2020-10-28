Triad jobless rate edges up to 7.3% in September

When an individual exits the job market, they are no longer counted as unemployed, which can contribute to the jobless rate declining. When they re-enter the work force, but are unsuccessful, they are counted as jobless.

Economists said much of the recent churn in the Triad workforce has been individuals shifting from furlough status to either back at work or out of the labor force.

"The problem in using the jobless rate today is people are moving in and out of the labor force due to non-economic reasons — caring for an out-of-school child or sick relative, or just being afraid to be around other people at work," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.

"This is why tracking the change in the number of jobs is a better metric now."

Of the nine private-sector employment groups, the Winston-Salem area had a net gain of 1,200 jobs from August to September, led by 900 in education and health services, 500 in manufacturing and 400 in trade, transportation and utilities. There was a loss of 200 jobs each in education and health services, and in leisure and hospitality.

Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point metro area had a net gain of 1,300 private-sector jobs, including 600 in leisure and hospitality, and 300 in education and health services.