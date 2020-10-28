Triad jobless rate edges up to 7.3% in September

The Triad's jobless rate was unexpectedly stable during September, rising just 0.1 percentage point to 7.3%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
The biggest employment factor in the Triad was the hiring and rehiring of public school teachers for the 2020-21 school year.
When teachers' school-year contracts end in either May or June, they are considered as unemployed until their next contract begins. The bulk of the public school teacher hiring was reflected in the September report.
The five-county Winston-Salem metro had a net gain of 3,000 government jobs, while the three-county Greensboro-High Point had a net gain of 4,600.
The slight increase from August snapped a string of major swings in the monthly Triad rate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In just the past five months, the Triad rate has swung from 13.6% in May — at least a 44-year high — to 8.4% in June — representing a record one-month drop. It was 3.4% in September 2019.
By comparison, the state's jobless rate has shifted from 8.5% in July to 6.5% in August and 7.3% in September.
The increase in those listed as unemployed in the Triad (up 2,682 to 58,151) was offset by a similar increase in those considered in the labor force (up 20,225 to 792,762).
When an individual exits the job market, they are no longer counted as unemployed, which can contribute to the jobless rate declining. When they re-enter the work force, but are unsuccessful, they are counted as jobless.
Economists said much of the recent churn in the Triad workforce has been individuals shifting from furlough status to either back at work or out of the labor force.
"The problem in using the jobless rate today is people are moving in and out of the labor force due to non-economic reasons — caring for an out-of-school child or sick relative, or just being afraid to be around other people at work," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
"This is why tracking the change in the number of jobs is a better metric now."
Of the nine private-sector employment groups, the Winston-Salem area had a net gain of 1,200 jobs from August to September, led by 900 in education and health services, 500 in manufacturing and 400 in trade, transportation and utilities. There was a loss of 200 jobs each in education and health services, and in leisure and hospitality.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point metro area had a net gain of 1,300 private-sector jobs, including 600 in leisure and hospitality, and 300 in education and health services.
Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.
The Winston-Salem MSA remains down year over year 18,400 jobs. Leisure and hospitality has had the most at 6,300, followed by education and health sciences at 4,300, professional and business services at 3,000, manufacturing at 1,600, construction at 1,100, trade, transportation and utilities at 1,000 and 300 in government
The Greensboro-High Point MSA has lost 27,600 jobs, including 8,500 in leisure and hospitality, 8,400 in manufacturing, 3,700 in education and health services, 3,600 in professional and business services, and 2,000 in government.
Benefits update
Since mid-March, 1.33 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.64 million state and federal jobless claims. There were 6.753 claims reported for Tuesday.
About 31% of the 4.32 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-September have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
The state Division of Employment Security has said that "a large number" of the new claims over the past month have come from people reaching one of two filing limitations.
Overall, claims have decreased noticeably since hitting a three-month high of 18,118 on Oct. 4. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.
Many people have had to file a second initial claim to begin receiving federal benefits. A large number of the new claims the past month came from individuals reaching one of two filing limitations.
DES began reporting Friday the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.
The payments were at $21 million as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. The increase, which started Oct. 17, is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants.
The extra benefit was approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in the third round of COVID-19 relief bills that passed Sept. 4.
The average approved N.C. unemployment claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits, so the extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.
The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26. Payments were made retroactively to the week that ended Sept. 5.
