Triad jobless rate falls to 7.2% in August as more individuals drop out of labor force

The Triad's jobless rate followed a similar path as the state's during August, dropping sharply as more North Carolinians shifted from furlough status to either back at work or out of the labor force.
The rate declined from 9.5% in July to 7.2% in August, the state Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
In just the past four months, the Triad rate has swung from 13.6% in May — at least a 44-year high — to 8.4% in June — representing a record one-month drop. It was 4.2% in August 2019.
By comparison, the state's jobless rate dropped from 8.5% in July to 6.5% in August.
When an individual exits the job market, they are no longer counted as unemployed, which can contribute to the jobless rate declining.
The Triad's labor force declined 2.9%, or from 796,021 in July to 772,537, in August, while those considered as unemployed fell 26.3%, or from 75,291 to 55,469, over the same time span.
“The headline unemployment rate dropped mostly because people stopped looking for work, not because that many jobs were created, which is deeply worrisome given that we haven’t even recovered half of the jobs lost during the first few months of the pandemic," said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
Of the nine private-sector employment groups, the five-county Winston-Salem area had a net gain of 3,400 from July to August, including 1,500 in education and health services, 1,100 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 1,000 in professional and business services.
There also was a net gain of 2,800 government jobs, primarily reflecting public-school educators with 2020-21 contracts. When teachers' school-year contracts end in either May or June, they are considered as unemployed until their next contract begins.
Meanwhile, the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA's jobless rate was 10.3% in July from 9% in June.
There was an overall loss of 300 private-sector jobs, including 800 in manufacturing, 600 in leisure and hospitality, 200 in other services and 100 in education and health services. There was a net gain of 700 trade, transportation and utilities jobs and 600 in professional and business services, along with 5,800 government jobs.
Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.
The Winston-Salem MSA remains down year over year 21,000 jobs with leisure and hospitality being the most at 6,500, education and health sciences at 4,900, professional and business services at 4,100, manufacturing at 2,200, trade, transportation and utilities at 1,400 and construction at 1,000.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA has lost 31,700 jobs, including 10,000 in leisure and hospitality, 8,800 in manufacturing, 4,700 in professional and business services, and 4,200 in education and health services.
UI benefits update
Since mid-March, just more than 1.3 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.44 million state and federal jobless claims. There were 8,647 claims reported for Tuesday.
About 30.5% of the 4.26 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-August have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
The state Division of Employment Security has said that "a large number" of the new claims over the past two weeks have come from people reaching one of two filing limitations.
They either have exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state benefits and subsequently begun a 13-week federal extended pandemic program, or were transferred from the 13-week federal UI program to another federal UI program of shorter duration.
The 13-week program is federally paid, but at regular state benefit levels.
DES has paid out $8.15 billion in state and federal UI benefits.
That includes $569.9 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding.
The Lost Wages program, created by an executive order from President Donald Trump, is a short-term replacement for the $600 weekly unemployment supplement that was available from mid-April until July 26, when it was allowed to expire by Congress.
The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center has said the state's economy has been losing about $350 million each week since the expiration of the $600 federal supplement.
About $4.78 billion came from the weekly $600 federal supplement paid from mid-April until Congress allowed it to expire July 26.
The latest DES report has $1.69 billion, or 22%, in unemployment benefits coming from state resources.
A third-tier of federal unemployment benefits will be reduced in number of weeks beginning Oct. 10, going from up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.
Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal pandemic emergency-unemployment compensation.
That program had paid out $36.9 million — the smallest amount of the six state and federal benefits programs.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.