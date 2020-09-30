Triad jobless rate falls to 7.2% in August as more individuals drop out of labor force

The Triad's jobless rate followed a similar path as the state's during August, dropping sharply as more North Carolinians shifted from furlough status to either back at work or out of the labor force.

The rate declined from 9.5% in July to 7.2% in August, the state Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

In just the past four months, the Triad rate has swung from 13.6% in May — at least a 44-year high — to 8.4% in June — representing a record one-month drop. It was 4.2% in August 2019.

By comparison, the state's jobless rate dropped from 8.5% in July to 6.5% in August.

When an individual exits the job market, they are no longer counted as unemployed, which can contribute to the jobless rate declining.

The Triad's labor force declined 2.9%, or from 796,021 in July to 772,537, in August, while those considered as unemployed fell 26.3%, or from 75,291 to 55,469, over the same time span.