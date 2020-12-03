Triad jobless rate falls to pandemic-low of 6.4% in October

An uptick in private-sector hiring and workers returning from furloughs contributed to the Triad's jobless rate reaching a COVID-19 pandemic low of 6.4% during October.
The rate is down from 7.3% in September.
In just the past six months, the Triad rate has swung from 13.6% in May — at least a 44-year high — to 8.4% in June — representing a record one-month drop. It was 3.5% in October 2019.
According to Thursday's N.C. Commerce Department report, there were 5,237 Triad residents who gained work during October, while there was a 7,007 decline in those listed as unemployed.
When an individual exits the job market, they are no longer counted as unemployed, which can contribute to the jobless rate declining. When they re-enter the work force, but are unsuccessful, they are counted as jobless.
"The jobless rate looks good, but is deceptive," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
"Due to the pandemic and the way people are counted as unemployed, the true jobless rate is likely 2 to 3 percentage points higher than the reported rate."
The labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time or how many jobs people are working.
The federal labor-statistics bureau’s U6 index includes those categories. The national U6 rate is reported monthly, while states are reported quarterly.
The U6 unemployment rate for N.C. was 11.1% on Sept. 30, compared with 12.1% nationally on Oct. 31.
Labor force churn
Economists said much of the recent churn in the Triad workforce has been individuals shifting from furlough status to either back at work or out of the labor force.
"The problem in using the jobless rate today is people are moving in and out of the labor force due to non-economic reasons — caring for an out-of-school child or sick relative, or just being afraid to be around other people at work," Walden said.
"This is why tracking the change in the number of jobs is a better metric now."
The five-county Winston-Salem metro had a month-over-month net gain of 4,500 government jobs, while the three-county Greensboro-High Point had a net gain of 2,200.
Of the nine private-sector employment groups, the Winston-Salem area had a net gain of 4,200 jobs from September to October, led by 1,600 in professional and business services, 1,000 in leisure and hospitality, and 500 in education and health services. No sector had a loss of jobs.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point metro area had a net gain of 1,600 private-sector jobs, including 500 each in leisure and hospitality, and professional and business services.
Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.
The Winston-Salem MSA remains down year over year 15,600 jobs. Leisure and hospitality has had the most at 5,500, followed by education and health sciences at 4,000, professional and business services at 1,400, manufacturing at 1,300, trade, transportation and utilities at 1,200, and construction at 1,000.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA has lost 27,900 jobs, including 8,700 in manufacturing, 8,000 in leisure and hospitality, 4,200 in education and health services, 3,300 in professional and business services, and 2,300 in government.
"Progress to erase the job losses from this pandemic doesn't mean we have removed the harm for everyone or that we are in a better position than we could be with greater support for N.C. working families,” said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
"Even in the best case, we’re going to be dealing with this pandemic well into next year, and it’s vitally important for Congress to keep families afloat and help our economy to recover.”
Weekly UI claims down
Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina reached a pandemic weekly low of 5,813 last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The claim total is down from a revised 8,588 for the week that ended Nov. 28.
North Carolina had the 28th-highest unemployment claim filings in the nation last week. The state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Nationwide, 712,000 initial claims were filed last week, down from a revised 787,000 the previous week.
By comparison, the national weekly peak to date was the 6.87 million claims filed the week that ended March 28.
There were 20.16 million individuals with an active claim as of Nov. 14, down from 20.51 million as of Nov. 7. The breakdown is 6.72 million workers drawing state benefits and 13.44 million federal benefits.
Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst for Bankrate, said "there’s real concern that the economy might yet stall or even contract during this anxious time of transition to the widespread availability of vaccines"
"The severe economic toll stemming from the prolonged pandemic taken on individuals’ employment and incomes, and the loss of employers, could linger for quite some time to come."
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.