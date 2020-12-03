Triad jobless rate falls to pandemic-low of 6.4% in October

Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point metro area had a net gain of 1,600 private-sector jobs, including 500 each in leisure and hospitality, and professional and business services.

Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.

The Winston-Salem MSA remains down year over year 15,600 jobs. Leisure and hospitality has had the most at 5,500, followed by education and health sciences at 4,000, professional and business services at 1,400, manufacturing at 1,300, trade, transportation and utilities at 1,200, and construction at 1,000.

The Greensboro-High Point MSA has lost 27,900 jobs, including 8,700 in manufacturing, 8,000 in leisure and hospitality, 4,200 in education and health services, 3,300 in professional and business services, and 2,300 in government.

"Progress to erase the job losses from this pandemic doesn't mean we have removed the harm for everyone or that we are in a better position than we could be with greater support for N.C. working families,” said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.