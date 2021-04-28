Triad jobless rate reaches pandemic low of 4.8%; people leaving workforce is main factor

A sizable number of Triad residents leaving the workforce during March sent the region's unemployment to a pandemic low of 4.8%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
It is the first time since the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in mid-March 2020 that the Triad's jobless rate is below the 5% level considered by many economists to signify full employment.
Since November, however, the Triad jobless rate had declined more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce — thus not being counted as unemployed — than from net gains in hiring.
The Triad was reported with a 1,414 decrease in the workforce from February to March to 799,016, while those considered as unemployed fell by 8,794 to 38,231.
By comparison, in the final pre-pandemic employment report in February 2020, the Triad had 824,329 in the labor force and 30,317 listed as unemployed.
For the five-county Winston-Salem MSA, there was a 243 net gain in the workforce from February to March to 324,700, along with a 3,250 decline in the unemployed ranks to 14,508.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said there are three primary reasons for potential workers exiting the workforce.
"Some jobless workers are still afraid to visit potential employers," Walden said.
"Other jobless workers must remain at home to care for children not in school. Some jobless workers find augmented unemployment payments are financially more rewarding than paid work."
Walden said the sum total of those effects is serving to underestimate real unemployment by between 1 and 2 percentage points.
"Hopefully, the American Rescue Plan will be a proverbial economic shot in the arm, but we’re still a long way from full recovery,” said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
“More North Carolinians actually left the labor market in March than found a job
"At this rate of people moving back to work, we wouldn’t recover to pre-COVID levels of employment until the end of the year," McHugh said.
Closer look
The March report shows the Winston-Salem metro area appears to be recovering at a slightly faster pace in terms of jobs than the Greensboro-High Point metro.
The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area — consisting of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties — has a 4.5% unemployment rate.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point metro of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties was at 5.2%.
The Winston-Salem metro had a month-over-month net gain of 2,800 jobs, while Greensboro-High Point had a net gain of 2,700.
Of the nine private-sector employment groups, the Winston-Salem area had a net gain of 800 professional and business service jobs, 800 in leisure and hospitality, 400 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 300 in education and health services. There was a net gain of 200 government jobs.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point metro area had a net gain of 1,000 leisure and hospitality jobs, along with 500 in professional and business services, and 300 each in government, and in trade, transportation and utilities.
Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.
By that comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA remains down 9,100 jobs, though improved from being down 11,800 jobs a year ago.
The sector continuing to feel the biggest impact is leisure and hospitality, down 4,400 jobs, along with 2,300 jobs in education and health services, 2,000 in government and 1,100 in financial activities. There has been a net gain of 1,800 trade, transportation and utilities jobs.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA has lost 17,900 jobs, an improvement from a loss of 21,600 in February.
Topping the list is a loss of 5,400 leisure and hospitality jobs, along with 3,200 government, 2,600 in manufacturing, 2,200 in education and health services, and 1,600 in professional and business services.
"The contraction in the size of the labor force likely is linked to the fact that, while the pace of new job losses has slowed, people who have lost a job are staying unemployed for increasingly longer periods," said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
"Looking at state level data on unemployment claims, it is clear that the numbers of new claims for both regular benefits and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance have fallen steadily over the course of 2021, yet the numbers of continuing claims in both programs have fallen less rapidly."
McHugh said that the pandemic-induced economic downturn “is targeting North Carolina’s worst-paid workers and most economically disadvantaged communities with eerie precision, even while a lot of people who were doing great before the pandemic never missed a paycheck.”
McHugh cited as an example that the bulk of North Carolinians who were unemployed or furloughed during 2020 exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state benefits beginning in June.
