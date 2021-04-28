Triad jobless rate reaches pandemic low of 4.8%; people leaving workforce is main factor

A sizable number of Triad residents leaving the workforce during March sent the region's unemployment to a pandemic low of 4.8%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

It is the first time since the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in mid-March 2020 that the Triad's jobless rate is below the 5% level considered by many economists to signify full employment.

Since November, however, the Triad jobless rate had declined more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce — thus not being counted as unemployed — than from net gains in hiring.

The Triad was reported with a 1,414 decrease in the workforce from February to March to 799,016, while those considered as unemployed fell by 8,794 to 38,231.

By comparison, in the final pre-pandemic employment report in February 2020, the Triad had 824,329 in the labor force and 30,317 listed as unemployed.

For the five-county Winston-Salem MSA, there was a 243 net gain in the workforce from February to March to 324,700, along with a 3,250 decline in the unemployed ranks to 14,508.

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said there are three primary reasons for potential workers exiting the workforce.