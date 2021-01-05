Triad jobless rate remains at pandemic low of 6.4% in November

Following months of COVID-19 pandemic-related volatility, the Triad's unemployment rate proved unexpectedly static for November.
The rate remained at a pandemic low of 6.4%, unchanged from October, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Tuesday.
In just the past seven months, the Triad rate has swung from 13.6% in May — at least a 44-year high — to 8.4% in June — representing a record one-month drop. It was 3.5% in November 2019.
The recent monthly declines have been attributed to an uptick in private-sector hiring and workers returning from furloughs.
Yet during November, there was scant movement in the Triad's job market.
Commerce reported that from October to November, there was a 2,443 decrease in those listed in the Triad labor force to 795,556, as well as 258 fewer individuals considered as unemployed.
When an individual exits the job market, they are no longer counted as unemployed, which can contribute to the jobless rate declining. When they re-enter the work force, but are unsuccessful, they are counted as jobless.
"The jobless rate looks good, but is deceptive," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
"Due to the pandemic and the way people are counted as unemployed, the true jobless rate is likely 2 to 3 percentage points higher than the reported rate."
The labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time or how many jobs people are working.
The federal labor-statistics bureau’s U6 index includes those categories. The national U6 rate is reported monthly, while states are reported quarterly.
The U6 unemployment rate for N.C. was 11.1% on Sept. 30, compared with 12% nationally on Nov. 30.
The five-county Winston-Salem metro had a month-over-month net gain of just 100 jobs, while the three-county Greensboro-High Point had a net gain of 600.
Of the nine private-sector employment groups, the Winston-Salem area had a net gain of 200 jobs, led by 700 in trade, transportation and utilities — mostly seasonal retail hires — and 200 in manufacturing. Those gains were offset by a loss of 800 professional and business services jobs.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point metro area had a net gain of 800 private-sector jobs, including 1,600 in trade, transportation and utilities — mostly seasonal retail hires. There was a decrease of 400 jobs in leisure and hospitality and 200 in manufacturing.
Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.
The Winston-Salem MSA remains down year over year 15,600 jobs. Leisure and hospitality has had the most at 5,200, followed by education and health sciences at 3,100, professional and business services at 2,300, manufacturing at 1,300, trade, transportation and utilities at 1,300, and construction at 1,000. There also has been a loss of 800 government jobs.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA has lost 29,600 jobs, including 9,100 in manufacturing, 8,500 in leisure and hospitality, 4,800 in education and health services, 4,400 in professional and business services, and 2,600 in government.
"Even in the best case, we’re going to be dealing with this pandemic well into next year, and it’s vitally important for Congress to keep families afloat and help our economy to recover," said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
