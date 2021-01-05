Triad jobless rate remains at pandemic low of 6.4% in November

Following months of COVID-19 pandemic-related volatility, the Triad's unemployment rate proved unexpectedly static for November.

The rate remained at a pandemic low of 6.4%, unchanged from October, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

In just the past seven months, the Triad rate has swung from 13.6% in May — at least a 44-year high — to 8.4% in June — representing a record one-month drop. It was 3.5% in November 2019.

The recent monthly declines have been attributed to an uptick in private-sector hiring and workers returning from furloughs.

Yet during November, there was scant movement in the Triad's job market.

Commerce reported that from October to November, there was a 2,443 decrease in those listed in the Triad labor force to 795,556, as well as 258 fewer individuals considered as unemployed.

When an individual exits the job market, they are no longer counted as unemployed, which can contribute to the jobless rate declining. When they re-enter the work force, but are unsuccessful, they are counted as jobless.

"The jobless rate looks good, but is deceptive," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.