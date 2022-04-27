Triad jobless rate remains on slight downward trend during March

The Triad’s jobless rate edged down during March to 3.7%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The Triad began 2022 with a significant uptick from a two-year low of 3.3% to 3.9%, but the rate has dropped by 0.1 percentage points the past two months.

By comparison, the Triad rate was 4.2% in March 2020 — the last report before the brunt of the economic downturn began to be experienced — and 5.5% in March 2021.

The February rate also fell in both the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area (3.5% in February to 3.4% in March and three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA (4.1% to 4%).

All 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C. experienced a month-over-month rate decrease, including Forsyth from 3.7% to 3.5%.

Economists continue to stress that the overall jobless-rate decline over the past year remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.

Since March 2020, the five-county MSA of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin had a net gain of 3,155 in the labor force to 327,931 as of the March report.

That’s also been a 547 decline in those listed as unemployed to 11,110.

When comparing March to February, there was a 3,782 increase in those in the labor force, as well as a 293 decrease in those listed as unemployed.

The state and county-level labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 7.8%, while the U.S. rate was 6.9%, both for March. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, has cautioned in recent months that “there is still improvement to be made, especially in raising the labor force participation rate.”

“But if COVID-19 eventually is contained, school schedules become firmer, and employers continue to offer better pay and benefits, then progress should continue.”

Labor force churn

Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing “full employment,” defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

However, the job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.

The monthly unemployment reports during 2021 continually showed the Winston-Salem metro area was recovering at a slightly faster pace in terms of jobs than the Greensboro-High Point metro.

During March, the Winston-Salem metro had a month-over-month net gain of 2,900 jobs.

About 1,300 of those jobs were in education and health services, along with 600 in leisure and hospitality sector, and 400 in trade, transportation and utilities.

There was a loss of 400 professional and business services jobs.

By comparison, Greensboro-High Point had a gain of 800 jobs, of which 600 were in education and health services, and 400 in construction. There was a loss of 200 trade, transportation and utilities jobs, as well as 100 each for government, leisure and hospitality, and in professional and business services.

Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.

For example, the Winston-Salem MSA is up 6,700 jobs comparing March 2021 to March 2022, while the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a net gain of 9,600 jobs.

For the Winston-Salem MSA, there were a net gain of 2,900 in leisure and hospitality jobs, 1,200 each in manufacturing, and education and health services, and 1,100 in government. There were losses of 1,600 professional and business services jobs.

For the Greensboro-High Point MSA, there were a net gain of 2,700 in leisure and hospitality, 2,600 in government, and 1,500 each in manufacturing, professional and business services, and in trade, transportation and utilities. There was a loss of 400 in education and health services.

State economic index

Walden released Tuesday his March economic index, which was down 0.8% from February, but up 5.5% year over year.

The index measures leading state economic indicators. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

"While the decline was modest, it was broad-based," Walden said.

"March’s slight drop continues a 'one step forward, one step back' pattern of recent months in which the index has alternated between rising and falling."

Walden said the lack of consistent gains "may reflect uncertainty over how impactful the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening policy will be on the direction of the economy."

"Increased talk of a recession later this year has increased this uncertainty. Add the Ukraine war, and you get a world of many potential pitfalls."

