Triad jobless rate remains on trend of small monthly declines during April

The Triad’s jobless rate continued on its downward trend in April, but at a smaller clip, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The rate has declined from 3.9% in January to 3.7% in March to 3.5% in April. It was at a two-year low of 3.3% in December.

By comparison, the Triad rate was 4.2% in March 2020 — the last report before the brunt of the economic downturn began to be experienced — and 5.3% in April 2021.

The February rate also fell in both the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area (3.4% in March to 3.3% in April) and in the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA (4% to 3.8%).

Nine of the 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C. experienced a month-over-month rate decrease, including Forsyth from 3.6% to 3.5%.

Economists continue to stress that the overall jobless-rate decline over the past year remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.

Since March 2020, the five-county MSA of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin had a decline of 1,641 in the labor force to 326,920 as of the April report.

That’s also been a 272 decline in those listed as unemployed to 10,838.

The state and county-level labor-force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 7.8% on March 31, while the U.S. rate was 7% in April. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

"The latest data show the state’s economy had plenty of momentum headed in the spring," said Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities.

"Employers are adding jobs at a rapid pace, and there are still many more job openings than there are unemployed persons in the state. The economic development pipeline is the strongest it has been in history."

However, Vitner cautioned that "I expect job growth to slow in coming months ... The odds of a recession have clearly risen and businesses and consumers are becoming more cautious."

Vitner said inflationary influences, particularly with gasoline and food prices, as well as the pullback in the stock market, "had not yet made its way to hiring decisions."

"That is changing now. Hiring in transportation and warehousing appears set to slow. Retailers are also likely to tighten their belts, following recent disappointing sales and earnings reports."

Labor force churn

Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing “full employment.”

It is typically defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

However, the job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.

The monthly unemployment reports during 2021 continually showed the Winston-Salem metro area was recovering at a slightly faster pace in terms of jobs than the Greensboro-High Point metro.

During April, the Winston-Salem metro had a month-over-month loss of 1,000 jobs.

About 400 of those lost jobs were in professional and business services, along with 300 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 200 each in education and health services, and in manufacturing.

Those losses were offset somewhat by a 200 net gain in leisure and hospitality, and 100 in other services.

By comparison, Greensboro-High Point had much more month-over-month churn during April.

There was an overall net gain of 1,500 jobs, of which 1,400 were in the leisure and hospitality sector, along with 800 in government and 300 in manufacturing.

There were a loss of 400 in education and health services, 300 in financial activities and 200 each in construction, and in trade, transportation and utilities.

Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.

For example, the Winston-Salem MSA is up 5,600 jobs comparing April 2021 to April 2022, while the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a net gain of 13,000 jobs.

For the Winston-Salem MSA, there were a net gain of 2,400 in leisure and hospitality jobs, 1,200 each in manufacturing, 1,000 in government, 600 in financial activities and 400 in education and health services.

There were losses of 800 professional and business services jobs.

For the Greensboro-High Point MSA, there were a net gain of 4,200 in leisure and hospitality, 3,000 in professional and business services, 2,700 in trade, transportation and utilities, 2,400 in government, and 2,000 in manufacturing.

There was a loss of 600 each in education and health services, and in financial activities, and 300 in information technology.

Labor transition

Michael Walden, an economist at N.C. State University, raised the question as the state jobless rate has declined during the recent phase of pandemic "why, then are many firms in the economy continuing to experience labor shortages?"

Walden said the labor-force participation rate in North Carolina experienced "a tremendous drop since the pandemic in early 2020.

"However, once (COVID-19 societal) restrictions were moderated and the economy began to recover, the participation rate rose.

"But — in contrast to the unemployment rate — the participation rates in the nation and North Carolina are well below pre-pandemic levels," Walden said. "If the participation rate was at the same level in early 2022 as in early 2020, North Carolina’s labor force would be 65,000 higher."

Walden said that if COVID-19 "remains under control and becomes similar to the annual flu in its health impacts, then many of those who have stayed out of the labor force due to the disease will likely return to work."

