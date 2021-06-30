Triad jobless rate rises slightly in May, ending streak of nine consecutive monthly declines

The Triad's unemployment rate inched up during May, ending a streak of nine consecutive months with a decline, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
The rate rose from a pandemic low of 4.6% in April to 4.7% in May.
There appears to be two primary factors: individuals unsuccessfully re-entering the workforce in recent months; and a decline in those considered as employed.
The May report lists 714 more Triad residents as unemployed from April to May for a total of 37,118. There also were 4,007 fewer individuals in the labor force for a total of 792,280.
It is the third consecutive month since the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in mid-March 2020 that the Triad’s jobless rate is below the 5% level considered by many economists to signify full employment.
Still, the Triad jobless rate had declined more since November because of individuals dropping out of the workforce — thus not being counted as unemployed — than from net gains in hiring.
"The unemployment rate is a bit deceiving right now because so many people are choosing to remain out of labor force," said Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo & Co.
"I suspect the unemployment rate will fall further in coming months, but we could see the progress slow this fall when labor force growth is expected to increase as more businesses fully reopen and students return to classroom."
Job market off-kilter
With the North Carolina unemployment rate at a pandemic low of 4.8% for May, the job market in pre-pandemic economic times typically would be tilting in favor of job seekers having reasonable expectations of modest increased wages.
Instead, the job market remains off-kilter nearly 16 months into the pandemic.
Many employers, particularly in manufacturing and minimum- to low-wage jobs, say they are struggling to find workers.
Meanwhile, the $300 per week extended federal unemployment benefit payments are keeping some potential employees on the sidelines as they wait on employers to boost their hourly wage. In some instances, UI recipients are making more from not working than in a minimum- to low-wage job.
"Job growth continues to be constrained by the lack of job seekers," Vitner said.
"Private employers added 4,500 jobs in May and could have added many more if they could have found the workers."
Political pressure
Republican legislative leaders, as well as North Carolina’s two GOP U.S. senators, have been putting pressure on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to withdraw from the federal UI benefit program before its Sept. 6 expiration date.
Cooper has signaled he has no intention of withdrawing early from the extended federal benefits.
He has been asking legislators to approve providing more regular state benefits from the $2.77 billion in the unemployment insurance trust fund.
On June 23, the General Assembly approved Senate Bill 116 that requires North Carolina to withdraw early from a federal COVID-19 pandemic relief program.
The compromise by the two chambers also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.
The state Senate voted 25-22 along party lines on the compromise to SB116. The state House voted 65-45 with three Democrats in support.
Cooper has 10 days to sign SB116, veto it or let it become law without his signature.
Closer look
The May report shows the Winston-Salem metro area continuing to be recovering at a slightly faster pace in terms of jobs than the Greensboro-High Point metro.
The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area — consisting of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties — has a 4.4% unemployment rate, up from 4.3% in April.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point metro of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties was at 5.1%, up from 4.9% in April.
The Winston-Salem metro had a month-over-month net gain of about 1,800 jobs, while Greensboro-High Point had a net gain of 1,000 jobs.
Of the nine private-sector employment groups in the Winston-Salem area, leisure and hospitality had the largest net gain of 1,200 jobs, followed by 800 in education and health services and 300 in trade, transportation and utilities.
There was a net loss of 700 jobs in professional and business services.
Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.
For example, the Winston-Salem MSA is up 21,500 jobs comparing May 2020 with May 2021.
The sector continuing to feel the biggest impact is leisure and hospitality with a 7,100 increase, along with 5,600 in trade, transportation and utilities, 2,900 in professional and business services, 2,600 in manufacturing, 2,400 in education and health services, and 1,100 in other services.
There has been a loss of 500 in financial activities.
Analyst reaction
"Interpreting the recent job numbers is tricky since the most direct comparison period is last spring, a time when the state's economy was in a lockdown in order to address the pandemic," said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
Quinterno said the declining jobless rate can be credited to "society's progress in fighting the pandemic and the sizable amount of federal support sent to households and businesses across the state."
"Without those developments, conditions would be much worse."
Yet, Quinterno said, the state's labor market "is not back to where it was prior to the pandemic-induced recession given there are about 165,000 fewer payroll jobs than in February 2020, and there are also 56,000 more unemployed than pre-recession."
"Focusing myopically on the unemployment rate will lead federal and state policymakers to declare a recovery prematurely and withdraw important economic and social supports too soon," Quinterno said.
