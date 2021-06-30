Triad jobless rate rises slightly in May, ending streak of nine consecutive monthly declines

The Triad's unemployment rate inched up during May, ending a streak of nine consecutive months with a decline, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The rate rose from a pandemic low of 4.6% in April to 4.7% in May.

There appears to be two primary factors: individuals unsuccessfully re-entering the workforce in recent months; and a decline in those considered as employed.

The May report lists 714 more Triad residents as unemployed from April to May for a total of 37,118. There also were 4,007 fewer individuals in the labor force for a total of 792,280.

It is the third consecutive month since the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in mid-March 2020 that the Triad’s jobless rate is below the 5% level considered by many economists to signify full employment.

Still, the Triad jobless rate had declined more since November because of individuals dropping out of the workforce — thus not being counted as unemployed — than from net gains in hiring.