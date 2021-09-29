Triad jobless rate slides again in August; more counties drop below 5% full-employment threshold

The August employment report for the Triad and Northwest North Carolina provided another mixed-bag perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery.

The N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday that eight of the region's 14 counties had an August jobless rate below that of March 2020, which was the last report before the brunt of the economic downturn began to be experienced.

Forsyth County is one of five counties still with a higher rate — 4.5% for August 2021 compared with 4% for March 2020.

The Triad's unemployment was at 4.7% in August, above the pandemic low of 4.6% in April and above 4.2% for March 2020.

The August rate for 12 of the 14 counties was below 5%, led by Ashe at 3.4% and Watauga at 3.7%.

Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing full employment, at which point everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

However, the job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.