Triad jobless rate trickles down to pandemic low of 4.6% in April

Another round of Triad residents leaving the workforce played the lead role in sending the region’s unemployment to a pandemic low of 4.6% in April, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
It is the second consecutive month since the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in mid-March 2020 that the Triad’s jobless rate is below the 5% level considered by many economists to signify full employment.
Since November, however, the Triad jobless rate had declined more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce — thus not being counted as unemployed — than from net gains in hiring.
The Triad was reported with a 2,729 decrease in the workforce from March to April at 796,287, while those considered as unemployed fell by 1,827 to 36,404.
By comparison, in the first pandemic monthly employment report in April 2020, the Triad had 741,468 in the labor force and 101,624 listed as unemployed.
Individuals who are furloughed are considered as unemployed if they were away from their job when the employment data was collected each month.
With the North Carolina unemployment rate at 5% for April, the job market in pre-pandemic economic times typically would be tilting in favor of job seekers having reasonable expectations of modest increased wages.
Instead, the job market remains off-kilter nearly 15 months into the pandemic.
Many employers, particularly in manufacturing and minimum- to low-wage jobs, say they are struggling to find workers.
Meanwhile, the $300 per week extended federal unemployment benefit payments are keeping some potential employees on the sidelines as they wait on employers to boost their hourly wage.
In some instances, UI recipients are making more from not working than in a minimum- to low-wage job.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said there are three primary reasons for potential workers exiting the workforce.
“Some jobless workers are still afraid to visit potential employers,” Walden said.
“Other jobless workers must remain at home to care for children not in school. Some jobless workers find augmented unemployment payments are financially more rewarding than paid work.”
Republican legislative leaders, as well as North Carolina's two GOP U.S. senators, have been putting pressure on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to withdraw from the federal UI benefit program before its Sept. 6 expiration date.
For example, Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, said during Tuesday's floor debate about return-to-work legislation that he recognizes there is an appropriate time for UI benefits.
Through House Bill 128, which cleared the Senate, Edwards said he and other Republican senators are trying to help break a habit of those individuals drawing UI benefits when they could be working.
Cooper has signaled he has no intention of withdrawing early from the extended federal benefits.
He has been asking legislators to approve providing more regular state benefits from the $2.77 billion in the unemployment insurance trust fund.
Closer look
The April report shows the Winston-Salem metro area appears to be recovering at a slightly faster pace in terms of jobs than the Greensboro-High Point metro.
The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area — consisting of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties — has a 4.3% unemployment rate.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point metro of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties was at 4.9%.
The Winston-Salem metro had a month-over-month loss of 300 jobs, while Greensboro-High Point had a net gain of 1,000 jobs.
Of the nine private-sector employment groups in the Winston-Salem area, the only category to have a month-over-month gain is leisure and hospitality at 900.
There was a net loss of 400 jobs in professional and business services, 300 in trade, transportation and utilities, 200 in education and health services, and 100 in manufacturing. There also was a loss of 200 government jobs.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point metro area had a net gain of 800 government jobs, 300 in trade, transportation and utilities, 300 in construction, 200 in education and health services and 100 in "other services.
There was a loss of 700 in leisure and hospitality and 100 in financial activities and in manufacturing.
Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.
For example, the Winston-Salem MSA is up 23,700 jobs comparing April 2020 with April 2021.
The sector continuing to feel the biggest impact is leisure and hospitality with an 8,000 increase, along with 6,800 in trade, transportation and utilities, 4,200 in professional and business services, 2,400 in manufacturing, 2,100 in education and health services, and 1,700 in other services.
There has been a loss of 1,500 government jobs and 500 in financial activities.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA is up 29,400 jobs.
Topping the list is a net gain of 9,400 leisure and hospitality jobs, along with 7,900 in trade, transportation and utilities, 4,500 in manufacturing, 3,100 in education and health services, 2,800 in professional and business services, 2,500 in other services and 1,200 in construction.
Categories with a loss are government at 1,500 and financial activities at 500.
336-727-7376