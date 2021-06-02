Triad jobless rate trickles down to pandemic low of 4.6% in April

Another round of Triad residents leaving the workforce played the lead role in sending the region’s unemployment to a pandemic low of 4.6% in April, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

It is the second consecutive month since the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in mid-March 2020 that the Triad’s jobless rate is below the 5% level considered by many economists to signify full employment.

Since November, however, the Triad jobless rate had declined more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce — thus not being counted as unemployed — than from net gains in hiring.

The Triad was reported with a 2,729 decrease in the workforce from March to April at 796,287, while those considered as unemployed fell by 1,827 to 36,404.

By comparison, in the first pandemic monthly employment report in April 2020, the Triad had 741,468 in the labor force and 101,624 listed as unemployed.

Individuals who are furloughed are considered as unemployed if they were away from their job when the employment data was collected each month.