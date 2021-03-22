Triad jobless remains at pandemic low of 6.2% in January

The Triad's employment sector began 2021 where it ended 2020 with a pandemic-low jobless rate of 6.2% in January that remains significantly higher than a year ago.
The January rate reflects the annual benchmarking of the state’s employment data required to meet U.S. Labor Department guidelines.
The benchmarking reflects a slightly smaller decline in the Triad's jobless rate from August through December than previously determined.
Meanwhile, the rate was 3.6% in January 2020.
The recent monthly declines have been attributed to an uptick in private-sector hiring and workers returning from furloughs.
Yet during January, much like December and November, there was scant movement in the Triad's job market.
Commerce reported that from November to December, there was a 5,466 decrease in those listed in the Triad labor force to 794,603, as well as 422 fewer individuals considered as unemployed at 49,378.
However, in January 2020 the Triad had 820,873 in the labor force and 33,220 listed as unemployed.
"Almost twice as many people were jobless, available for work and actively seeking work compared to a year earlier" in the Triad, said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
"Even if the larger public health crisis were to stabilize immediately, the labor market remains in poor shape and will take some time to recover," Quinterno said.
Modest gains
The five-county Winston-Salem metro had a month-over-month loss of 5,100 jobs, while the three-county Greensboro-High Point metro had a loss of 4,400.
Of the nine private-sector employment groups, the Winston-Salem area had a loss of 1,900 professional and business services jobs, 1,300 in the trade, transportation and utilities sectors - mostly seasonal retail jobs ending - 600 in leisure and hospitality, 400 in government, and in education and health sciences, and 300 in manufacturing.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point metro area had a month-over-month loss of 3,800 private-sector jobs, including 1,600 in trade, transportation and utilities, 1,100 in education and health services, and 300 each in construction and in professional and business services.
Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.
By that comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA is down 14,300 jobs.
The sector continuing to feel the biggest impact is leisure and hospitality, down 5,200 jobs, along with 3,300 jobs in education and health services, 2,200 in government, 2,100 in professional and business services, 1,400 in financial activities, and 500 in manufacturing.
There remains a 1,200 net gain in trade, transportation and utilities, and 200 in construction.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA has lost 21,500 jobs, including 6,600 in leisure and hospitality, 3,400 in education and health services, 3,000 in government, 2,600 in manufacturing and 2,500 in professional and business services.
"Although 2021 will be a growth year in jobs, it will still take maybe two years to return to pre-pandemic job levels due to high business bankruptcy rates and tremendous re-mixing in the labor market," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
Uneven impact
COVID-19’s uneven economic impacts continued into 2021, said Patrick McHugh, research manager for the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
"We really shouldn’t talk about the COVID-19 recession as a monolithic thing," McHugh said. "It’s really several totally different kinds of recessions, depending on what you do for a living and where you live."
McHugh said that the pandemic-induced economic downturn "is targeting North Carolina’s worst paid workers and most economically disadvantaged communities with eerie precision, even while a lot of people who were doing great before the pandemic never missed a paycheck.”
McHugh cited as an example that the bulk of North Carolinians who were unemployed or furloughed during 2020 exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state benefits beginning in June.
"By November, fewer than 75,000 North Carolinians were receiving continuing UI benefits, while more than 300,000 were actively looking for work," McHugh said.
