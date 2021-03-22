Triad jobless remains at pandemic low of 6.2% in January

There remains a 1,200 net gain in trade, transportation and utilities, and 200 in construction.

The Greensboro-High Point MSA has lost 21,500 jobs, including 6,600 in leisure and hospitality, 3,400 in education and health services, 3,000 in government, 2,600 in manufacturing and 2,500 in professional and business services.

"Although 2021 will be a growth year in jobs, it will still take maybe two years to return to pre-pandemic job levels due to high business bankruptcy rates and tremendous re-mixing in the labor market," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.

Uneven impact

COVID-19’s uneven economic impacts continued into 2021, said Patrick McHugh, research manager for the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.

"We really shouldn’t talk about the COVID-19 recession as a monolithic thing," McHugh said. "It’s really several totally different kinds of recessions, depending on what you do for a living and where you live."

McHugh said that the pandemic-induced economic downturn "is targeting North Carolina’s worst paid workers and most economically disadvantaged communities with eerie precision, even while a lot of people who were doing great before the pandemic never missed a paycheck.”