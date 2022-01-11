Triad mortgage delinquencies continued to decline in October

The percentage of Winston-Salem area homeowners late on their mortgage payments dropped slightly from September to October, CoreLogic reported Tuesday.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The delinquency rate was 4.2% in October for the Winston-Salem MSA, compared with 4.5% in September and 6.5% in October 2020.
The most recent high mark for the Winston-Salem MSA was 7.3% in January 2016.
The delinquency rate dropped slightly for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due at 2.3%, compared with 2.5% in September and 4% a year ago.
Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
For the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 4.3% in October. That’s down from 4.5% in September and from 6.9% a year ago.
The 90-day delinquency rate was at 2.3%, down from 2.6% in September and from 4.4% a year ago.
CoreLogic officials have cautioned that the COVID-19-related economic shutdowns have led to at least 1 million homeowners nationwide being unable to make their mortgage payments for at least half a year.
“We expect to see delinquency trend down over the balance of this year, as the economy continues to rebound from the pandemic, employment grows and high levels of fiscal and monetary stimulus continues," said Frank Martell, president and chief executive of CoreLogic.
The share of borrowers six months or more past due made up about one-half of the total delinquencies in October with many still leaning on options, such as forbearance, loan modifications and other government provisions, to keep from entering foreclosure.
Before the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic began to be felt in March 2020, economists were saying housing markets and lenders were benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.
“Economic recovery and loan modification have helped reduce the number of loans that were in serious delinquency by just over one million from the August 2021 peak,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.
“Nonetheless, there were about one-half million more loans in serious delinquency in October than at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.”
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
