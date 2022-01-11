Triad mortgage delinquencies continued to decline in October

“We expect to see delinquency trend down over the balance of this year, as the economy continues to rebound from the pandemic, employment grows and high levels of fiscal and monetary stimulus continues," said Frank Martell, president and chief executive of CoreLogic.

The share of borrowers six months or more past due made up about one-half of the total delinquencies in October with many still leaning on options, such as forbearance, loan modifications and other government provisions, to keep from entering foreclosure.

Before the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic began to be felt in March 2020, economists were saying housing markets and lenders were benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.

“Economic recovery and loan modification have helped reduce the number of loans that were in serious delinquency by just over one million from the August 2021 peak,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.

“Nonetheless, there were about one-half million more loans in serious delinquency in October than at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.”