The percentage of Winston-Salem area homeowners late on their mortgage payments rose slightly during December, according to national real-estate research firm CoreLogic.

The metro area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

The report, released Thursday, focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.

The delinquency rate was 3.5% for the Winston-Salem area, compared with 3.3% in November and 3.8% in December 2021.

Those delinquency rates remain near their lowest levels since the early 2000s.

The most recent high mark for the Winston-Salem area was 7.3% in January 2016.

The delinquency rate was 1.2% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, down from 1.3% in November and from 2% in October 2021.

Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.

By comparison, for the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 3.6%, up from 3.3% in November, but down from 3.9% in December 2021.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 1.3%, unchanged from November and down from 2% in December 2021.

Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.

The Winston-Salem and Greensboro-High Point metros continue to have the highest delinquency rate among the state’s five largest metro areas.

For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord Hill MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.6%, up from 2.4% in November, but down 3% a year ago.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.2%, up from 2.1% in November, but down from 2.4% a year ago.

For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 1.8%, unchanged from November and down from 2.2% a year ago.

Until recently, most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

“Mortgage delinquency rates continued to post some of the strongest performance in three years in December, as a healthy job market helped borrowers remain current on their payments,” said Molly Boesel, principal economist at CoreLogic.

“High amounts of home equity cushioned those borrowers who were far behind, keeping them from moving into foreclosure.

"While there was a small uptick in early stage delinquencies and foreclosure inventory over 2022, other delinquency measures fell to new lows throughout the year.”

In a separate housing report, the foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem metro area more than tripled in January to 106, as more financial institutions and lenders moved forward on mortgage delinquency steps.

According to national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions, there were 86 foreclosure filings in December and 34 in January 2022.

By comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA had 629 filings in 2022 and 284 filings in 2021.

Forsyth, as is typical, had the most in the area during January with 72, followed by Davidson with 24, Davie with seven, Stokes with three and none in Yadkin.

The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 71 filings in January, compared with 123 in December and 24 in January 2022. The three-county metro had 801 filings in 2022 and 354 in 2021.

Guilford County, also as typical, had the most at 58, followed by Randolph County at seven and Rockingham County at six.

For the 10-county Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro, there were 186 filings in January, compared with 257 filings in December and 147 filings in January 2022. Mecklenburg County had 81 of the filings.

For the four-county Durham-Chapel Hill metro, there were 20 filings in January, compared with 32 filings in December and 25 filings in January 2022. Durham County had 16 of the filings.

For the three-county Raleigh-Cary metro, there were 103 filings in January, compared with 51 filings in December and 21 filings in January 2022. Wake County had 82 of the filings.