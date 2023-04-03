The percentage of Winston-Salem area homeowners late on their mortgage payments dropped again during January, according to national real-estate research firm CoreLogic.

The metro area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.

The delinquency rate was 3.2% for the Winston-Salem area, compared with 3.5% in December and 3.9% in January 2022.

Those delinquency rates remain near their lowest levels since the early 2000s.

The most recent high mark for the Winston-Salem area was 7.3% in January 2016.

The delinquency rate was 1.2% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, unchanged from December and down from 1.9% in January 2022.

Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.

By comparison, for the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 3.3%, down from 3.6% in November and 3.8% in January 2022.

The 90-day delinquency rate also was at 1.2%, down from 1.3% in December and 1.9% in January 2022.

Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.

The Winston-Salem and Greensboro-High Point metros continue to have the highest delinquency rate among the state’s five largest metro areas.

For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord Hill MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.4%, down from 2.4% in December and from 2.9% a year ago.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 1.9%, down from 2.2% in December and from 2.3% a year ago.

For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 1.7%, down from 1.8% in December and from 2.2% a year ago.

“The share of home loans in all stages of delinquency continues to decline, down from a high of 7.3% in the spring of 2020 and down by 0.5 percentage points from January 2022,” said Molly Boesel, principal economist at CoreLogic.

“The annual decrease in overall delinquencies was primarily driven by a large decline in the share of mortgages six months or more past due.

"Although it remains near an all-time low, about 30,000 more U.S. homeowners are now involved in the foreclosure process,” Boesel said.

In a separate housing report, the foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem metro area declined slightly in February even as more financial institutions and lenders moved forward on mortgage delinquency steps.

According to the report from national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions, there were 90 foreclosure filings in February, compared with 106 in January and 54 in February 2022.

By comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA had 629 filings in 2022 and 284 filings in 2021.

Forsyth County, as is typical, had the most in the area during February with 47, followed by Davidson County with 23, Davie County with nine, Stokes County with eight and Yadkin County with three.

Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 117 filings in February, compared with 71 in January and 91 in February 2022.

The three-county metro had 801 filings in 2022 and 354 in 2021.

Guilford County, also as typical, had the most at 66, followed by Rockingham County at 26 and Randolph County at 25.

For the 10-county Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro, there were 195 filings in February, compared with 186 filings in January and 191 filings in February 2022. Mecklenburg County had 62 of the filings.

For the four-county Durham-Chapel Hill metro, there were 43 filings in February, compared with 20 filings in January and 20 filings in February 2022. Durham County had 25 of the filings.

For the three-county Raleigh-Cary metro, there were 55 filings in February, compared with 103 filings in January and 70 filings in February 2022. Wake County had 42 of the filings.

“With the U.S. housing market cooling off considerably since the middle of last year, some areas of the country continue to show signs of being more at risk of a larger downturn than others,” said Rob Barber, chief executive officer at Attom.

“That’s based on several key factors that can either boost or damage local housing markets, including unusually high homeownership costs, foreclosures, and relatively weak homeowner equity.”