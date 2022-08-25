Triad mortgage loan originations tumble during second quarter

The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area had a slight uptick in mortgage loan originations in the second quarter, but remains substantially lower than the peak period in 2012

Attom Data Solutions, a national real-estate research firm, reported Thursday that the Winston-Salem area had 5,576 loan originations, up 2.2% from 5,456 in the first quarter, but down 26.4% from 7,581 a year ago.

The second-quarter 2021 originations represented the highest quarterly total for the five-county area since 8,334 in the second quarter of 2007 — which was about two quarters before the housing bubble began to burst in late 2007.

The quarterly peak since 2000 was 9,110 for the third quarter of 2005, while the low point was 2,607 in the fourth quarter of 2000.

For the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA, there was a 28.4% year-over-year decline from 8,052 to 5,762, as well as a 5.6% decline compared with the first quarter.

“Mortgage rates that have virtually doubled over the past year have decimated the refinance market and are starting to take a toll on purchase lending as well,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom.

“The combination of much higher mortgage rates and rising home prices has made the notion of homebuying simply unaffordable for many prospective buyers, which threatens to drive loan volume down even further as we exit the spring and summer months.”

For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA, there was a 37.6% year-over-year decline from 41,842 to 26,091, as well as a 15.3% decline compared with the first quarter.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, there was a 35.9% year-over-year decline from 7,292 to 4,676, as well as a 12.1% decline compared with the first quarter.

For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, there was a 35.4% year-over-year decline from 22,975 to 14,833, as well as a 11.7% decline compared with the first quarter.

Sharga said that borrowers “looking to tap into their equity should know that home equity line of credit (HELOC) activity has been particularly strong among credit unions and community banks, along with a small but growing number of depository banks.”

“While non-bank mortgage lenders may begin to more aggressively originate home equity loans, it’s not likely they’ll be active participants in the HELOC market.”