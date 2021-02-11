Triad, Northwest N.C. dialysis centers approved for expansion

Four Triad and Northwest North Carolina dialysis centers have been approved for expansion, state health regulators disclosed Thursday.

The N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation approved Jan. 20 allowing Lexington Dialysis Center to add two in-center stations and one dedicated home hemodialysis training station. It will have 49 stations once the expansion is completed.

FMC Watauga County was approved Jan. 29 to add four stations for a total of 20.

Mebane Dialysis was approved Jan. 8 to add six stations for a total of 16, while Alamance County Dialysis was approved Jan. 8 to add three stations for a total of 16.

