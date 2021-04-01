Triad, Northwest N.C. groups gain Golden Leaf funding

Four Triad and Northwest North Carolina counties have received a combined $2.3 million in funding from the Golden Leaf Foundation, the nonprofit group announced Thursday.

The funds come from its Community-Base grant initiative.

The biggest grant, at $1.5 million, went to the Wilkes Economic Development Corp. toward the renovation of a multi-tenant building for commercial or light industrial use.

Ashe County received $500,000 toward preconstruction, construction costs for a planned 41.7-acre industrial park in the county.

Alamance Community College Foundation Inc. received $195,000 for purchasing three bioprocessing machines used to train students in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture in Watauga County received $108,000 toward expansion costs for its delivery and distribution network in Ashe and Watauga counties.

