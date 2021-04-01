 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Triad, Northwest N.C. groups gain Golden Leaf funding
0 comments

Triad, Northwest N.C. groups gain Golden Leaf funding

{{featured_button_text}}

Four Triad and Northwest North Carolina counties have received a combined $2.3 million in funding from the Golden Leaf Foundation, the nonprofit group announced Thursday.

The funds come from its Community-Base grant initiative.

The biggest grant, at $1.5 million, went to the Wilkes Economic Development Corp. toward the renovation of a multi-tenant building for commercial or light industrial use.

Ashe County received $500,000 toward preconstruction, construction costs for a planned 41.7-acre industrial park in the county.

Alamance Community College Foundation Inc. received $195,000 for purchasing three bioprocessing machines used to train students in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture in Watauga County received $108,000 toward expansion costs for its delivery and distribution network in Ashe and Watauga counties.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to maximize your credit card rewards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News