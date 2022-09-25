Triad, Northwest NC counties get $7.4M in state water, land grants

A total of 23 land, water and recreational projects in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina have been awarded state grant funding, the governor's office said Friday.

Ashe County was the largest recipient with seven grants worth a combined $1.1 million, the largest being $234,675 to Blue Ridge Conservancy for the Expansion Tract East project at Three Top Mountain Game Land.

Watauga County had six grant projects totaling $2.18 million, including: $750,000 to New River Conservancy for the Peacock Lot and what was labeled as the Boone Creek Daylighting project; and $669,000 to New River Conservancy for the mouth of Hardin Creek project.

Altogether, eight of the 14 counties in the region — Ashe, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph, Stokes, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes — received a grant.

The largest regional grant was $1.5 million in Stokes County to Piedmont Land Conservancy for the Shoe Buckle Tract project in the Walnut Cove area that is planned to become a future state forest.

The total amount of the 23 grants was $7.4 million.

The largest grant overall was $4.06 million to New Hanover County and the town Carolina Beach for the Freeman Park project.

“Clean water is critical for the health of our families and our economy,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

“These grants will benefit local communities by enhancing water quality and providing open space for North Carolinians to gather and enjoy the outdoors.”

The funds will protect 27,157 acres statewide, including 20,998 acres that will eventually be open to the public for hiking, hunting, boating, birding and other recreational uses.

Funds were granted for 37 projects to restore or enhance over 36 miles of streams, rivers, lakes and estuaries, and to restore more than 8,000 acres of drained wetlands.

Funds were awarded for four projects designed to evaluate innovative techniques for managing stormwater.

In addition, eight planning projects were funded to identify key water quality and conservation opportunities in mountain, piedmont and coastal watersheds.

Grants awarded will help protect 166 types of rare plants, animals and natural communities, as well as 55 endangered or threatened plants and animals.

“In addition to protecting water quality, these state investments will increase recreation opportunities, conserve wildlife habitat, preserve historic and cultural sites, and enhance quality of life,” said Reid Wilson, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

There will be more than 10,000 acres to be added to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission game lands in Ashe, Bertie, Bladen, Cherokee, Gates, Graham, Halifax, Jackson, Macon, Madison, Pamlico, Pender, Wilkes, and Yancey counties.

The grants add more than 5,000 acres to N.C. State Parks in Bladen, Harnett, Orange, Robeson, Wake, Watauga, and Yancey counties.

The grants also cover more than 7,000 acres in local parks and preserves in Ashe, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Carteret, Chatham, Craven, Gaston, Graham, Henderson, Hyde, Macon, Mitchell, Montgomery, New Hanover, Pender, Polk, Transylvania, Wake, and Wilkes counties.

Also being preserved as 15 sites with historic and cultural resources, such as Valle Crucis Historic District, the site of Seabreeze Beach Resort, Occoneechee Speedway, archaeological sites, and buffer to the Blue Ridge Parkway, Overmountain Victory Trail and Trail of Tears National Historic Trail.

Other initiatives include efforts to address flooding issues in multiple North Carolina towns, such as Boone, Canton, Smithfield and Washington.